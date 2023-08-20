Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another off-pace delivery, full this time, Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it with soft hands but straight to point.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Serves a slower delivery, near the tramline on off, Sanju Samson walks across in the crease and reaches out. Cuts it to deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad runs it down to third man for one more run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it in again but the ball sails over the batter's head for a wide.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short, on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime by Sanju Samson! Slightly fuller, on off and middle, Sanju Samson brings his wrists into play and whips it to the left of mid on. Just times it too well and picks up a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on the pads, Ruturaj Gaikwad clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on the front foot and works it to deep cover. Retains the strike for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller, googly as well, on the stumps, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back to play the shot. Gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length, turning away, outside off, Sanju Samson pushes it towards cover and rotates the strike.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad presses forward and drops it in front of point for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Sanju Samson knocks it down to long off for one more run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Sliding into the pads, worked in front of square for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off and serves it on a length, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad eases it to deep point for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on off, Sanju Samson flicks it to deep square leg and takes a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a length, pushed to mid off for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled again and four again! Digs it in short, on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad waits on the back foot and pulls it to the right of mid on for yet another boundary.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad is starting to get a move on here! Short and outside off by Craig Young, Ruturaj Gaikwad anticipates the short delivery and is into a good position. Pulls it right between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, at the stumps, Sanju Samson tucks it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Benjamin White errs in length and bowls it halfway down the track, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back in his crease and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on middle, Sanju Samson clips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it full, on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, on middle and leg, Sanju Samson rocks on the back foot and pulls it through square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it short, on middle, Sanju Samson gets behind the line and keeps it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a short delivery, turning away, on middle, nudged on the leg side for a run.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the Powerplay! Bowls it back of a length, around off, Sanju Samson hangs on the back foot and uses the pace of the delivery. Punches it past backward point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, just outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on his toes and punches it to deep point for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angling away, on off, Sanju Samson leans back and runs it down to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes for the drive. Gets an inside edge that rolls to backward square leg for a run.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad shapes to pull but it does not come off. Gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. The ball rolls to the left of short fine leg for a couple of runs.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Angles this one across, just outside off, on a good length, Sanju Samson opens the face of the bat and steers it to third man for a single.
