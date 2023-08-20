Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin.
Right then, India have the momentum with them but defending this total is not going to be easy. On the other hand, Paul Stirling will be disheartened with how the final two overs went and now have a daunting total to overhaul. The Irish batters, in their home conditions, will fancy themselves to chase it down. Can they succeed in doing so? We will find out soon. Back in a bit for the chase.
After Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bowl first, the Irish pacers missed their lines and lengths in the first three overs, allowing India to get going straight away. Craig Young continued where he left off in the first T20I and accounted for Yashasvi Jaiswal before Barry McCarthy got rid of Tilak Varmai. In the middle overs, the Irish bowlers were not that effective but pulled it back after getting rid of Samson and Gaikwad. They did well to dry up the boundaries in the 15-17 over phase. However, in the final two overs, Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair lost the plot, conceding a total of 42 runs.
Wow, we have witnessed a six-hitting masterclass here from Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube! The duo put on an absolute clinic and have helped India finish on a high. For India, as he always does, Yashasvi Jaiswal wasted no time in signalling his intentions and helped them off to a swift start. As was the case in the first T20I, the visitors lost two quick wickets inside the Powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad was joined in the middle by Sanju Samson to provide stability to the Indian innings. The duo took their time initially but as they got used to the surface, both batters started to get a move on. Gaikwad grew in confidence as the innings progressed and notched up his first fifty of the tour. After his departure, India's innings began to lose steam before Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube stepped up and unleashed themselves all around the park.
19.6 overs (1 Run) BYE! Makes it through! Slower and shorter, angling across off, Washington Sundar swings and misses. Shivam Dube is already halfway down the track and Sundar starts to scamper through as well. Lorcan Tucker, the keeper, under-arms the ball back to Mark Adair who does get the direct hit in at his end but the replays show that Sundar had made his ground. India finish with 185/5 on the board!
Washington Sundar walks in now and will face the last ball.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Adair does get his man but the damage has already been done. Bnaged in at a good height and with good pace behind it as well. Rinku Singh looks to take on the pull but gets hurried and the ball flies off the top edge over short fine leg. Craig Young there walks back and settles under it to take the catch. Singh departs after a blistering knock in his maiden T20I inning.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy pickings and that is the third six off the over with a couple of more balls still left. Slower one on leg, picked up by Rinku Singh and deposited a long way over the square leg fence for a maximum.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length this time, Shivam Dube mistimes the big shot down to long on and picks up a single.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, what a sweet sound that made off the bat and that is out of here! Pitched up right in the slot, angling into leg, Shivam Dube clears the front leg and smokes it a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just a flick of the wrist and Shivam Dube gets in the six-hitting act. Full and angling into the pads, a full toss infact and Dube flicks it over fine leg for a maximum.
Mark Adair (3-0-17-0) will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but lands safely! Slower one, banged in a bit outside off, Shivam Dube looks to loft it off the back foot but mistimes it high in the air. The ball lands in the vacant point region and they get a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Rinku Singh loses his shape a bit as he looks for the big heave and mistimes it down to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rinku Singh is on fire! Comes from around the wicket and angles it in the slot outside off. Singh crouches a bit and hits through the line of the ball, lofting it all the way over the extra cover fence for a maximum.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This time the slower bumper goes wrong and over Rinku Singh's head, another wide called.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Looks to go full but spills it well down the leg side for a wide.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Slower one, on a good length and around off, Rinku Singh picks the pace early, reaches out and hits it flat over the long on fence for a biggie. This is what he is known for, finishing with a flourish!
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Fuller in length and he offers too much width on this occasion. Rinku Singh throws his bat at it and slices it down to third man for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it around the top of off, Shivam Dube heaves it across to deep mid-wicket for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Barry McCarthy will have to reload that one as this is bowled well beyond the tramline outside off and pitches after passing the batter as well.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Sharp stop in the deep! Slower again, sitting up for the batter this time outside off, Shivam Dube waits and hammers it away to wide long off where Joshua Little gets onto the ball in a flash and keeps it down to just a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and slower too, Rinku Singh drags the pull shot in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker on leg stump now, Shivam Dube manages to get the front leg out of the way and digs it out down to long on for a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower and a bit into the pitch, angling across. Shivam Dube looks to stand tall and swing it away but mistimes it badly toward the bowler.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted bumper over middle and leg but this one is a bit too short for the umpire's liking.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle, Rinku Singh opens the bat face and squeezes it away behind point for a quick single. The boundaries have certainly dried up here for India.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball right around the helmet, Shivam Dube watches it well and crunches the pull shot to deep square leg for a run.
Mark Adair (2-0-11-0) comes back on to bowl, replacing Barry McCarthy.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Angling onto the pads, this is flicked away to deep backward square leg for just another single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Off-paced delivery, on a shorter length and over the stumps, Shivam Dube tentatively keeps it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, slower once again, Rinku Singh flicks it away through mid-wicket for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Keeps taking pace off the ball and digs it in over middle. Shivam Dube looks to pull but is early in the short and gets hit on the body. The ball rolls behind square on the off side and they get a leg bye.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, pitched up this time on off, Rinku Singh leans forward and punches it away to extra cover for one more.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it shorter around off, Shivam Dube waits on the back foot and just guides it away to third man for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Banged in again, this time it is slower and angling across, Rinku Singh tries to reach out and get some bat on it but is unable to reach it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in around leg, Shivam Dube swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, angling across, Rinku Singh punches it off the back foot to deep point for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one on leg, Shivam Dube tickles it off the thigh pads and gets it down to fine leg for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around middle, Shivam Dube watchfully blocks it out on the off side.
Shivam Dube walks out to the middle.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Barry McCarthy comes back into the attack and picks up his second wicket right away. A good change-up to start with as McCarthy takes pace off the ball and floats it up a bit around off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad is undone by the lack of pace and is way too early in his lofted shot. The ball just pops up high over mid off where Harry Tector takes a fine catch. Gaikwad departs after a solid knock.
