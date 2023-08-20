Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin.
14.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! run out (Ravi Bishnoi / Sanju Samson).
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Absolutely hammered! Goes short and at the batter, Andy Balbirnie backs away and poweres it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length, around off, Andy Balbirnie makes room and carves it wide of deep point. A bit of a wayward throw results in Balbirnie coming back for two with ease.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Digs it in way too short and the ball sails over the batter's head for a wide.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Pace now and into the wicket, on middle and leg, George Dockrell steps out and pulls it down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls the off-cutter, on a length, on middle, Andy Balbirnie waits for it and eases it on the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, into the wicket, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, full as well, George Dockrell helps it to short fine leg and retains the strike with a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar again and sprays it wide outside off.
13.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Floated up, at the stumps, Andy Balbirnie goes for the slog sweep again. Gets a top edge which falls well short of the rushing Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spilled way outside off. Wide called.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Down leg, helped off the pads to short fine leg for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Ruturaj Gaikwad is the culprit and he has dropped a regulation catch! Dropped short, on middle, Andy Balbirnie rocks on the back foot and pulls it hard but straight to deep square leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad stationed there gets down low but his hands are not in the right place and he does manage to hold on. A huge reprieve for Andy Balbirnie.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery, outside off, Andy Balbirnie gets down and drags it right between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air and lands it full, outside off, Andy Balbirnie gets down to sweep but misses.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! George Dockrell goes straight! Tossed up, on off by Bishnoi, George Dockrell gets underneath the delivery and thumps it back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Angled in, short and at the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on middle and leg, George Dockrell tries to go down the ground. Gets it off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Andy Balbirnie! Bowls it full, around off, Andy Balbirnie drives it straight to extra cover. Takes a single to bring up his fifty. This has been a well-compiled knock so far from the former Irish keeper but needs to carry on.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and serves it on off, Andy Balbirnie pushes it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! Googly, full and turning in, Andy Balbirnie shuffles across and picks it off the stumps. Sweeps it over short fine leg and it almost went all the way for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker, on middle, Andy Balbirnie squeezes it out to mid on for a single. A tidy over by the Indian skipper, just 3 came off it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a good length, on off, Andy Balbirnie dabs it with soft hands to backward point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off, George Dockrell makes room and drills it to deep point for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a good length, on off, George Dockrell blocks it out on the off side.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pace on and on a back of a length, on off, Andy Balbirnie hangs back and runs it down to third man for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Bye! Starts with an off-cutter, short of a good length, George Dockrell gets deceived by the lack of pace. The ball bounces awkwardly in front of Samson who lets it go through his gloves for a bye.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Innovation at it's best! On a length, on off, Andy Balbirnie moves off side and swats it nonchalantly over deep square leg for six more runs.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in short and slower as well, near the tramline on off, Andy Balbirnie shuffles to slap it away but misses.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of authority! Fuller this time and wide outside off, Andy Balbirnie steps out and frees his arms. Carves it over deep cover for a maximum.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and serves it on off, on a shortish length, George Dockrell punches it sweetly to extra cover and opens his account with a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one at the batter, on a good length, George Dockrell gets behind the line and pats it back to Dube.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length slightly, on off, Andy Balbirnie pulls it off the front foot and gets it wide of deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh swoops to the ball quickly and keeps it to one.
