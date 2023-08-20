Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad is quick to hop back and pulls it away firmly in front of deep mid-wicket for a single. 16 off the over, a big one for India.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked away! Tossed up, full and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad frees his arms and whacks it straight back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and nudges it down to backward point.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Very full on the stumps, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a big stride out and sweeps it away behind square leg for a boundary. Gaikwad also brings up his FIFTY, a very well-made paced knock from him thus far.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it around off, Rinku Singh rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A first boundary in T20Is for Rinku Singh! A bit too full and around off, Singh gets down on one knee and drags the sweep in front of square and finds the gap to perfection.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker now, Rinku Singh jams it out in front of covers and picks up a quick single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A well-directed bouncer around Rinku Singh's neck. Singh does well to get out of the way and duck under it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to drive off the front foot but gets a leading edge toward mid off. They do get the single though.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on the legs, this is flicked away off the pads behind square leg for another single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length and angling in from around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans on and drives it down to long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up on off and middle, Rinku Singh with a gentle push toward mid off and he scampers through quickly to the other end.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, caressed through the cover region for an easy single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A tad bit short and close to the off pole, Rinku Singh hops back and taps it toward backward point.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and wide, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and eases it past point for one more.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Rinku Singh is off the mark in International cricket with a quick single! A bit quicker and angling across the left-hander, Singh taps it away behind point for a run.
Rinku Singh is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Benjamin White gets the breakthrough for Ireland. Short and wide outside off, this is the top spinner that skids on. Sanju Samson rocks back and looks to drag the pull shot over mid-wicket. The ball rushes Samson and takes the inside edge before crashing into the stumps. Samson departs after a bit of a blitz.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back in his crease and pats it down to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in this time, pulled away crisply to deep mid-wicket for yet another single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off and seaming in, Sanju Samson looks to stay back and tuck it away but gets squared up. The ball goes off the leading edge toward cover and they pick up a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper now over off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on top of the bounce and plays a controlled pull shot down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the stumps, worked away through wide mid on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, there to be hit but the pace is taken off it a bit. Sanju Samson looks to cut it hard off the back foot but gets an under edge down to the keeper.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to get on the front foot and gets it off the inner half toward mid on for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off now and angles it across on a fuller length, Sanju Samson walks toward the ball looking to drive but is well beaten.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, Sanju Samson is rampant out there! Banged in short and over leg stump, Samson picks the length early and pulls it away high and handsome over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 18 off the over with a ball still remaining.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it over off stump, Sanju Samson defends it out.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit streaky but Sanju Samson makes it a hat-trick of boundaries! Just misses the wide yorker by a few inches and bowls a low full toss instead. Sanju Samson reaches out and toe ends it past the diving keeper and into the ropes.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a single fielder moved! Hard length around off, Sanju Samson makes a bit of room and absolutely bludgeons it through extra cover for another boundary.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Joshua Little isn't having the best of outings with the ball here. Bowls a full and wide one, Sanju Samson stays deep and gets under it before thumping it over cover-point for a boundary.
