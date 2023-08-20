Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Andy Balbirnie clears the front leg and drives it firmly to mid off.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish length around off, driven on the up to extra cover for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Just out of reach! Back of a length outside off, Andy Balbirnie hits it firmly on the up and toward cover where Ruturaj Gaikwad leaps up in the air and gets a fingertip on the ball. The batters pick up a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Pacy short ball over the stumps, Andy Balbirnie looks to come forward and slog but is well beaten.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and at the stumps, Andy Balbirnie looks to advance and drive but ends up blocking it back to the bowler. Prasidh Krishna throws the ball back at the stumps but catches the shin of Balbirnie but he is quick to apologize.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Andy Balbirnie looks to drive but squeezes it out square of the wicket to point.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short one, this time at the body and Harry Tector pulls it away toward fine leg for a couple of runs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, Harry Tector stays back and cuts it late to backward point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short again but slower and Harry Tector manages to dab it down toward backward point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Changes the angle now by coming from around the wicket and bowls a quick bumper around off. Harry Tector bends his back and sees it through to the keeper.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Off-cutter now, on a good length and outside off, Andy Balbirnie taps it to point for a quick single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, shaping back into the right-hander, Andy Balbirnie flicks it off the inner half onto the leg side.
Harry Tector walks out to bat.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time the fielders do collide but the catch is held. Prasidh Krishna bowls it back of a length over the stumps and at a good pace at it. Lorcan Tucker looks to pull this one over mid on but mistimes it badly toward wide mid on. Tnhe fielders from mid on and mid-wicket move toward the ball but it is Ruturaj Gaikwad from mid-wicket who grabs the catch and runs into Shivam Dube. Luckily for them, they escape without any damage.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up this time right on the stumps, Lorcan Tucker defends it back to the bowler who shows a bit of aggression by throwing the ball back to the keeper.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW and nothing more. Pacy delivery, on a good length and angled into middle and leg. Lorcan Tucker gets squared up and takes a blow high on the pads.
Lorcan Tucker walks in at number 3.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Well taken in the end and the Irish skipper departs for a duck! Prasidh Krishna bangs this one in a bit over middle and gets it to rise up a bit more because of his height. Paul Stirling looks to get going with a boundary and takes on the pull. Stirling though is hurried and gets a top edge toward short fine leg. The keeper runs back toward it and Arshdeep Singh also comes in from the deep. They manage to communicate well and Singh is the one who takes it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up around off and gets it to move away at 140 clicks, Paul Stirling drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna comes in now and starts with a length ball on the pads at 138 clicks. Andy Balbirnie tucks it neatly down to fine leg and rotates the strike.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Paul Stirling looks tp punch it on the up but gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle and leg, this one swings back in nicely. Paul Stirling hops on the back foot but misses the block and gets hit high on the pads.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper now around leg, Andy Balbirnie manages to keep the pull shot and helps it down to fine leg for a single.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away with disdain! Length ball outside off, this one goes on with the angle, Andy Balbirnie throws his hands at it and hammers it away in front of point for another boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, gets a bit of a shape back into the right-hander. Andy Balbirnie defends it solidly to mid off.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Full again, swinging into the pads, Andy Balbirnie flicks this one away just in front of mid-wicket, a bit uppishly as well but the ball runs away to the fence.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and wide to start with, pushed across the tramline outside off and Andy Balbirnie is unable to reach it.
Arshdeep Singh will operate from the other end.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Length again on middle and leg, Andy Balbirnie gets this one away and times it well through mid-wicket. The fielder gives chase and manages to just keep it in play. Balbirnie gets off the mark with a three.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a hard length around off, straightening a touch, Andy Balbirnie steps out and looks to go over cover but is well beaten.
0.4 over (0 Run) A big appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Jasprit Bumrah has a long discussion with the keeper and just about reviews it before the time runs out. This is on a nagging length on off and angling into the batter. Andy Balbirnie gets caught on the crease as he looks to defend and gets pinged on the pads. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking comes up with umpire's call on the wickets. Balbirnie survives.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length, honing onto middle, Andy Balbirnie stands tall and pushes it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Looks for the big inswinger now but gets the line a bit wrong as this one goes past the pads and past the keeper to run away into the fine leg fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller and around off, swinging away, Andy Balbirnie blocks it out on the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) What a ripper of a delivery to start with! Jasprit Bumrah begins with a length ball at 138 clicks and bowls it in that corridor of uncertainty getting it to angle in and then straighten off the deck. Andy Balbirnie looks to play at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
