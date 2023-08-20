Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Jasprit Bumrah, the captain of India, says that they would have batted first anyway. Mentions that the weather is better and will look to put runs on the board. Shares that the body is good and is happy to get game time. States that he was careful at the beginning in the 1st T20I due to the wet outfield. Ends by informing that they are going with an unchanged team.
Ireland's skipper Paul Stirling says that they will bowl first and hopes to put in a good performance out there. Adds that they have shown some fight and they take pride in it. Says that in T20 cricket, sometimes the aggression works and sometimes it doesn't. Mentions that the surface looks good and it generally is a high-scoring game in Malahide. Informs that they are going in with the same team.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Paul Stirling and Ireland have opted to BOWL first.
Despite the win, it was not a perfect game for India, but they will be more than pleased to see the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. The visitors had Ireland in dire straits, but they let them off the hook slightly towards the end. In reply, they stuttered a bit, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had done enough to put their side ahead of the DLS par score before the rain arrived. Will India wrap up the series here with an even better performance? Or will we see Ireland level the series? Let's find out together. Toss and team news coming up shortly.
After being put into bat in overcast conditions, the hosts, Ireland, were off to a shaky start before vital contributions from Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy took them to a respectable total. With the ball, Craig Young stood out, and Ireland will feel that had it not rained, their pacers would have put India in some serious trouble. As Paul Stirling's men look to force a series decider, the batting unit will have to step up.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 2nd T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and India at The Village in Malahide. First things first, the first T20I of the series was cut short by rain; however, the weather for the second T20I is much better, and we ought to get an uninterrupted contest.
... MATCH DAY ...
