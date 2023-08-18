Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE 10.20 pm IST (4.50 pm GMT) - Not much of an update to be honest but the rain is steady in Malahide and it looks like we are in for a bit of a prolonged delay. Stay tuned for more updates.
UPDATE 9.56 pm IST (4.26 pm GMT) - The umpires are in conversation and off they go! The inevitable has happened and the covers are coming on now but it doesn't look too heavy at the moment. The DLS par score for 6.5 overs is 45/2 and India are just ahead by 2 runs. Ireland were desperate to stay out there and hopefully, it is a short delay. Stick around for further updates.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad sways away and leaves the ball alone.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a back of a length, around off, Sanju Samson waits on the back foot and runs it down to third man for a single.
Sanju Samson comes out to face the hat-trick ball. And, the drizzle is starting to get heavier now as well.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Unfortunate for Tilak Varma and Craig Young is on a roll here! Not a great delivery as this is on a back of a length, down leg, Tilak Varma hangs back to tickle it fine but gets a glove on it. Lorcan Tucker dives forward and makes absolutely no mistake. Ireland are right back in it with these twin strikes. Hat-trick ball coming up.
Tilak Varma walks in at number 3.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! One shot too many and Craig Young makes instant impact! Bends his back and goes into the wicket, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets hurried on the pull. Gets it off the splice off the bat and Paul Stirling from mid-wicket walks a few steps forward and completes the catch. End of an entertaining knock by Jaiswal.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a back of a length, on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad nudges it to mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
Craig Young comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yashasvi Jaiswal takes on the short ball now! Banged in short, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal waits deep in his crease and allows the ball to come to him. Hooks it with disdain to the deep backward square leg fence for a maximum.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length, near the tramline on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal throws his hands at it but misses.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet and Jaiswal helps himself to another boundary! Full and swinging away, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets down the track in a flash and creams the drive wide of mid off for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length a touch, Yashasvi Jaiswal slashes hard at the delivery but does not connect.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down by the umpire! Bowls it on a good length, shaping in, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal hops in the crease to defend but gets rapped high on the back pad. Ireland go up in unison but the umpire says no! Paul Stirling has a word with Joshua Little and goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows a spike and Ireland lose their review.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a good length, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the bat face and dabs it towards deep backward point for a single.
