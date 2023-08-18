Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Mark Adair stays back and tucks it behind square leg for another single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one, angled across the off stump, Mark Adair hits it hard to Jasprit Bumrah at extra cover and the Indian skipper lets it through his hands. The batters pick up a brace thanks to the misfield.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Curtis Campher pre-meditates a bit and Washington Sundar delays the release, floating it up outside off. Campher gets inside the line and paddles it to short fine leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short again around leg, this is worked away off the back foot to deep backward square leg for one more.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a very short ball around leg, Mark Adair stays back and dabs it down off his hips toward backward square leg for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, eased away to extra cover for a single. The 50 is now up for Ireland.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off, driven on the up but straight back at the bowler who stops it on the followthrough.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Short and wide with not much pace behind it, Mark Adair frees his arms and slaps it over the cover region for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Floated up full and around off, Mark Adair looks to go over extra cover but mistimes it wide of Jasprit Bumrah at mid off. Bumrah slides across but the ball just falls short of him.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Gentle-paced delivery, on a nagging length and outside off, Mark Adair looks to punch it on the up but is beaten past the outside edge.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Dube starts off with a good-length ball on off, Curtis Campher just eases it down through mid on and picks up a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, driven crisply to deep cover-point for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Shorter once again, turning into middle, Curtis Campher plays the reverse sweep and gets it well over short third for a much-needed boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Mark Adair walks toward the ball and pushes it to wide mid on for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Throws it up full and wide now, inviting the big shot, Mark Adair looks to thump it over covers but misses.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Great fielding! Short and wide, cut away hard to the right of point where Yashasvi Jaiswal puts in the dive and gets a hand on it. Saves three runs for his side as well.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Dragged down around the pads, Curtis Campher goes deep in his crease and nudges it away past backward square leg for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, this time outside off, Mark Adair looks to ramp it over the keeper but misses.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Irish mantra seems to live and die by the sword as Mark Adair gets this one away for a streaky boundary. Banged in hard over middle, Adair looks to take on the pull but the ball goes off the top edge and flies over the keeper's head and into the ropes.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, right on the money, Mark Adair blocks it out.
Mark Adair walks out to bat.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal and India are all over Ireland here. Prasidh Krishna hits the deck hard at 139 clicks and angles it in from around middle. George Dockrell shimmies down the track and looks to give himself a bit of room but gets cramped. Dockrell tries to force it over cover but ends up just lobbing it to Ruturaj Gaikwad there and Gaikwad makes no mistake. Ireland have now lost half their side inside the first 7 overs.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly back of a length and over middle, George Dockrell hops back and blocks it back on the deck.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length around the top of off, Curtis Campher defends it off the front foot onto the off side and scampers through for a run.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted one, fuller and on off, Curtis Campher heaves it across past square leg and picks up a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Ireland are reeling at 30/4!
5.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter one, turning in and turning down leg as well.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short and wide, turning in, Curtis Campher rocks back and cuts it straight to cover-point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and outside off, Curtis Campher creams the cover drive but straight to the fielder.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through around off, skidding on, George Dockrell bunts it out on the off side for a quick single. Good running!
George Dockrell is the new man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Straight through the gate and Ravi Bishnoi picks up a wicket in his very first over. Bowls this quicker and full, from the back of the hand as this is the googly. This one pitches around off and comes in sharpky off the deck. Paul Stirling has a big swipe across the line but is comprehensively beaten on the inside edge and the ball crashes into the stumps. Ireland in real trouble now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a very full one, floated up around off. Paul Stirling looks to drag the sweep shot away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down.
