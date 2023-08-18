Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way and what a sensational way to finish the innings by Barry McCarthy! A low full toss outside off, McCarthy gets under it and launches it over the wide long off fence for a biggie. McCarthy brings up a maiden T20I FIFTY and gives Ireland a real chance in this game. Ireland finish on 139/7!
Whoa, this has been some finish! Barry McCarthy's final over carnage has helped Ireland finish on a high.
19.6 overs (1 Run) No ball! Oh, that's a beamer! Arshdeep Singh comes from around the wicket and gets the attempted yorker all wrong. The ball angles across Barry McCarthy at chest height and a no ball is called for height. Free Hit to follow.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a knock this is from Barry McCarthy! banged in short over off, McCarthy hangs back and is waiting for it. He then climbs into the pull and clobbers it over long on for a biggie.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Barry McCarthy drills it down to long on and pushes hard for the second end. The throw comes in at the bowler's end and Arshdeep Singh fails to collect it cleanly, allowing Craig Young to make his ground.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! banged in short around off but it is just a bit too short for the umpire's liking.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short this time, Barry McCarthy looks to pull it over mid-wicket but gets a bit of a top edge that flies down to the vacant backward square leg fence for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full and onto the stumps, hit away off the inner half of the blade behind square leg for one more.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, right in the blockhole and wide of off. Barry McCarthy reaches out and bunts it out in front of covers for a quick single. This is now McCarthy's highest score in T20Is.
Arshdeep Singh (3-0-13-1) will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to finish and just one run comes off it. Full and straight, Craig Young gets an inside edge toward square leg but Barry McCarthy denies the single in order to keep strike for the final over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker now, angling onto leg stump, Craig Young makes room and looks to jam it out but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Finally, gets a bat on this one. Pace on this time, very full on middle, dug out toward cover for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Three misses in a row and the pressure keeps on mounting. Another slower one, similar to the previous delivery, Barry McCarthy swings across the line but is comprehensively beaten.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled again! Takes pace off and angles it in on a good length from around off. Barry McCarthy looks to get under it and hit across the line but is well beaten.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a shortish length and pushed outside off. Barry McCarthy reaches out but fails to get a bat on it.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Craig Young stays put and blocks it out.
Craig Young walks in now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Arshdeep Singh with a perfect set up with the slower deliveries and he now gets the yorker in with perfection. This is full and angled into middle, Curtis Campher backs away a bit and looks to heave it across the line but ends up playing all over it. The ball sneaks under the willow and crashes into the base of middle stump. Campher departs after a fighting knock.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent again from Arshdeep Singh! Sees Curtis Campher advancing and bowls a slower bumper around off. Campher goes through with the pull and gets an under edge in front of the keeper.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full and wide, angling in but the pace is taken off. Curtis Campher moves across and swings across the line but is well beaten.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full, angled in on the toes, flicked away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and digs it into the pitch around off. Curtis Campher looks for the reverse ramp but misses it.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Full and wide, in the slot, Barry McCarthy hits it hard and flat over extra cover and the ball rockets into the fence.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a hard length around off, Barry McCarthy throws the kitchen sink at it as he swings wildly across the line but misses.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback here as Prasidh Krishna nails the yorker outside off at 138 clicks. Barry McCarthy looks to drive at it but misses.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, what a hit! Pitched up right in the slot and angling onto middle and leg, Barry McCarthy hangs deep, clears the front leg and smokes it over long on for a biggie. The gears have certainly started to shift here.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bludgeoned away! Full and wide, Barry McCarthy stays deep and crunches it away square on the off side for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, fuller and on the pads, worked away past square leg for a run. The 100 is now up for Ireland and the crowd has something to cheer about.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, on a shorter length and angling in, Curtis Campher checks his shot and just dabs it down in front of cover-point for a single. A big over for Ireland, 13 runs coming off it.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted slower one, full and wide, pushed beyond the tramline.
15.5 overs (0 Run) banged in even shorter now, Curtis Campher bends his back and looks for the ramp over the keeper's head but gets an under edge toward short third man.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short of a length and angling in, Curtis Campher stands tall, holds his shape and pummels it away a long way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Misses the yorker and serves a full toss on off, Curtis Campher crunches it away wide of the man at extra cover and finds the fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Gets this one to zip off the deck! Good length around off, Curtis Campher backs away to cut but the ball angles in and bounces a bit extra, beating the bat as well.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling into leg, Barry McCarthy steps out, makes a bit of room and hits it back past the bowler for a single.
