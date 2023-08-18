Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, just outside off, Curtis Campher gets down and goes for the reverse ramp but fails to connect.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Gets the ball at an awkward height, on middle and leg, Barry McCarthy goes for the hook but it does not come off.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet and this has been absolutely hammered! Krishna goes short again, on off, Barry McCarthy puts the dancing shoes on and thumps it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket again, Curtis Campher shimmies down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Begins on a shortish length, around off, Curtis Campher clears his front leg and swings across the line but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, again, outside off, Curtis Campher goes for the cut. Toe-ends it to short third man for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Angling across, short, around off, Curtis Campher walks across to the off side and ramps it over the keeper. Ravi Bishnoi from deep backward square leg runs to his right and puts in the dive. He does well to keep the ball in play but the ball eventually trickles into the fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) At the pads, short as well, Barry McCarthy turns it to deep backward square leg and collects a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Angling away, short and on off, Barry McCarthy cuts and finds point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps it a bit short, on leg, Curtis Campher gets on the back foot in a flash and pulls it towards wide long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it on middle and leg, Barry McCarthy slog sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Turning in, around off, a bit short, Curtis Campher punches it off the back foot but finds point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length again, on off, Barry McCarthy cuts it off the back foot. Wants to run two but has to settle for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and serves it on leg, Barry McCarthy keeps it to the right of the bowler.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Barry McCarthy goes huge! Googly, full and turning in, on middle, Barry McCarthy gets it in his slot and picks the bones out of it. Smokes it over long on for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle, Curtis Campher drills it back to the bowler. Bishnoi lets it through his hands and concedes a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly full, turning in, on off, Barry McCarthy pushes it to deep point and rotates the strike.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Barry McCarthy punches it off the back foot to deep point and takes a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, on off, Barry McCarthy gets a soft leading edge on the off side as he tried to go leg side.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Gives more flight, full and at the stumps, Barry McCarthy leans and drives it back to Sundar.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Barry McCarthy pushed back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Sliding at the pads, a bit short, Curtis Campher works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Fraction short and on middle, Curtis Campher backs away and slaps it over extra cover. The ball plugs in the outfield and the batters run two.
10.6 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, well kept out by Barry McCarthy.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, Barry McCarthy blocks it out off the front foot.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Googly again, short and on middle, Barry McCarthy goes back and keeps it out.
Barry McCarthy is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravi Bishnoi was absolutely convinced and he has got his man! Bowls the googly and gives the ball air, on off and middle, Mark Adair shimmies down the track and looks to go across the line but misses. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps but the umpire is unmoved. Jasprit Bumrah sends it upstairs for a review. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. A successful review from India and Ireland lose their 6th.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Curtis Campher swats it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped short and outside off, Mark Adair rocks on the back foot and slaps it hard towards extra cover. A half-stop there allows the batters to cross for a single.
