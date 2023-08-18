Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on the back foot and eases it away wide of third man for a single.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Banged in short again around off, a bit too short though as Ruturaj Gaikwad ducks under it.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A bit of rain around and with that maximum, Ruturaj Gaikwad takes India over the DLS par score required at the end of this over. Banged in short and over leg stump, Gaikwad gets inside the line and pulls it away over backward square leg for a maximum.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish-length delivery, shaping into middle and leg, this is hit away toward wide mid on for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stands tall and nudges it down to third man for one more.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Nagging length, attacking middle and leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it away through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, Yashasvi Jaiswal pushes it out toward mid off.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A bit of a loose shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Bowled back of a length and gets this one to move away from outside off. Gaikwad stays put and looks to play it away from the body but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up around off, getting it to swing in, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans on and mistimes the drive to mid on.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, tucked away off the hips to deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling a bit out in the middle. Length ball in the channel and gets it to swing away, no foot work from Jaiswal as he looks to drive at it and the ball goes past the outside edge.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length, around off and angling in, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays on the back foot and bunts it out in front of cover-point for a quick run.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality stroke from Ruturaj Gaikwad! This is full and angled well across the right-hander, Gaikwad crouches a bit and drives it square in front of point as the ball races away to the fence.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish length, shaping away from around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and eases it away in front of point for one more.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Nagging length around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal watches it onto the bat and just nudges it down to third man for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! On the shorter side and jagging back in sharply off the deck. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets squared up and tries to fend it away but gets struck on the gloves, right on the knuckles and seems to be in a bit of pain here.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on the stumps and gets the ball to swing in late. Yashasvi Jaiswal manages to push it out off the inner half of the blade toward mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Just a tad shorter and shaping away from outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and dabs it through backward point for a run.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Movement right away for Barry McCarthy. Good length outside off, swinging away a long way, Ruturaj Gaikwad watchfully leaves it alone.
Barry McCarthy comes on to bowl, replacing Mark Adair.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, a bit wide of the off stump and swinging away, left alone by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! A brute of a delivery this from Joshua Little though as he bowls it on a perfect length on off and gets it to move away late. Yashasvi Jaiswal is caught on the crease as he looks to play at it but the ball zips past the outside edge. The keeper dives to his left and grabs it nicely and Ireland appeal for a caught behind. It is turned down but they do review it. Nothing on UltraEdge and Jaiswal survives.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, guided away down to third man for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A comedy of errors and Ireland cannot believe they haven't got a wicket there. On a good length on the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it off his pads straight to short fine leg and just scurries to the other end. Ruturaj Gaikwad starts to run but then backtracks. The throw at the bowler's end is a bit wide and Gaikwad then tries to scamper through to the other end. Another throw now but it eludes the keeper Lorcan Tucker and India do get a leg bye eventually.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A bit of width on offer, Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches out and slaps it away wide of the fielder at third man and gets off the mark with a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket and serves it right around the top of the off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad stays watchful and blocks it out in front of covers.
It will be the left-arm seamer Joshua Little to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A peach of a delivery to end the first over! Goes back to over the wicket and bowls it on a good length on off, just angling across. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to defend but the ball zips agonizingly past the outside edge.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Full and wide outside off, there to be hit, Yashasvi Jaiswal creams it away through the cover region and picks up yet another boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls a slower bumper around the helmet. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the body.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short and wide, Yashasvi Jaiswal rocks back and cuts it late behind point for a boundary, the first of the chase.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Fraction shorter around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to pull off the back foot but ends up slicing it just over the bowler's head with some pace behind it as well. The fielder from long off runs across to his left and saves a couple of runs. India are now underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a good-length delivery on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes on the back foot, looking to punch it away but mistimes it toward backward point.
