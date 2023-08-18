Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna joins in on the act now on his return to international cricket! Goes short this time and directs it at the batter, Harry Tector decides a bit late to ramp it over the keeper. Ends up lobbing it towards short third man where Tilak Varma completes the catch. The pressure of dots brings about the downfall for Tector.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting into the pads, on a full length, Paul Stirling clips it wide of deep square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, on middle, Paul Stirling waits on the back foot and pulls it aerially. Does not time it well but gets enough bat to clear mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Honing in at the stumps, Harry Tector digs this fullish delivery towards mid on for a single. Shivam Dube there loses his footing but no harm done.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hurls it on a length, on off and middle, a hint of extra bounce, Harry Tector has a swipe across the line but does not connect.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Much straighter this time, on a length, on off, Paul Stirling opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it full but down leg, Paul Stirling walks across to help it fine but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
Prasidh Krishna comes on to bowl now on his T20I debut.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Switches to full length, around off, Paul Stirling opens the bat face slightly and slices it towards deep backward point. Retains the strike with a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Paul Stirling gets it away this time! Into the wicket, on off and middle, Paul Stirling gets into the position by standing deep in his crease. Latches onto the pull shot and gets it over square leg for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another bumper, at the batter, but this time it sails over Stirling's head for a wide.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker, outside off, Paul Stirling looks to drill it down the ground. Toe-ends it down the wicket.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Takes the pace off and bowls it in on a fuller length, outside off, Paul Stirling clears his front leg and swings across the line, only to connect with thin air. The ball goes on the bounce towards Samson.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Lets the ball go away, on a length, around leg, Harry Tector turns this one off his pads to fine leg for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls an off-cutter, short and at the batter, Paul Stirling uses his feet and runs it down to third man for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a good length, in the channel on off, Harry Tector hangs on the back foot and blocks it out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and bangs it in, on off, Harry Tector leans back and goes for the ramp over the keeper but it does not come off.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and lands it fuller, outside off, Harry Tector reads the change of pace well and drives it crisply. However, Rinku Singh gets in the way of the shot with a good diving stop.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Harry Tector gets on his toes and solidly defends it back to Bumrah.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up, outside off, Harry Tector leans and times the drive past cover-point. Rinku Singh performs the chase and pulls it back. Two runs taken.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Slightly short, on middle, Harry Tector picks the length early and stays still in the crease. Pulls it towards deep square leg for his first boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Away swinger this time, full and on middle, Harry Tector looks to defend with soft hands. Gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Smartly bowled! Sees the batter advance and digs it in short, on middle, Harry Tector ducks out of the way and leaves the ball alone.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it full and outside off, Harry Tector drives it firmly but straight to cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Slanting onto the pads, ona full length, Harry Tector clips it towards mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Angled away, full and on middle and leg, Harry Tector gets squared up the edge falls well short of first slip.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Angled across, full and outside off, Paul Stirling eases it on the off side for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to go full but sprays it beyond the tramline on off, Paul Stirling lets it go for a wide.
Arshdeep Singh to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fuller again, around off, swinging in, Harry Tector drives it towards cover.
Harry Tector walks in with Ireland under some early pressure.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Oh, Lorcan Tucker what have you done! An ambitious shot so early in the innings and he walks back for a duck. Serves it on a good length, outside off, Lorcan Tucker shuffles across and tries to ramp it towards fine leg. The ball catches the upper half of the bat and lobs behind the wicket. Sanju Samson moves to his left and makes absolutely no mistake. Jasprit Bumrah has now 2 wickets in his comeback over.
0.4 over (0 Run) Searing yorker, tailing in, on middle, Lorcan Tucker does well to get his bat down in time and keeps it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, outside off, Lorcan Tucker gets on the front foot and goes for the drive. Miscues it back towards Bumrah.
Lorcan Tucker walks in at number 3.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Welcome back, Jasprit Bumrah! Takes just two balls to strike on his return. Angles it in on a good length, outside off, Andy Balbirnie plants his foot forward to defend. The ball nips back in and gets an inside edge. Drags it back onto the stumps. An early breakthrough for India.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Andy Balbirnie and Ireland are up and running! Bumrah starts with a loosener, full and sliding on the pads, Andy Balbirnie flicks it aerially but wide of square leg. Opens his account with a boundary.
Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of India. Paul Stirling will open the innings for Ireland alongside former skipper Andy Balbirnie. It will be the battle of the captains up front as Jasprit Bumrah has taken the new ball himself. Ready, set and go....
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the game, but first, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of India first, followed by the Irish national anthem.
PITCH REPORT - Andrew Leonard is near the deck. He starts by applauding the ground staff for getting the field ready despite the amount of rain. Rohan Gavaskar joins him and says that there will be a good amount of pace and bounce. Adds that there are runs to be had. Feels that a score around 170-185 will be competitive. Shares that there is a nice sprinkling of grass and feels that the ball will seam around early on.
Paul Stirling, the captain of Ireland says that he is looking to get out there and put some runs on the board. Adds that they are looking to improve game by game and have had a good run leading up to these series. Mentions that this is the beginning of the road to the next T20 World Cup and it's an exciting time for them. Informs that they have an additional pacer in the form of Craig Young.
India's skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, says that they will bowl first. Adds that he is very happy to be here and is feeling good personally. On his return, he says that he is looking forward to playing this series. Shares that you always expect great cricket in foreign conditions. Hopes the wickets to be a little helpful. Informs that Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna are the two guys making their T20I debut. Adds that he has told them to enjoy this game.
India (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh (On International debut), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna (On T20I debut), Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, and Craig Young.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favor of Jasprit Bumrah. India have elected to BOWL first.
India on the other hand are without almost all of their big names but one of those names makes a comeback to the national side after a big injury layoff. Yes, it's Jasprit Bumrah and he will be leading the side with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. A perfect opportunity for the visitors to test their bench strength and it should be a fascinating contest. Can Ireland pull off an upset here? Or will a young Indian side manage to pick up a win in foreign conditions? Stick around as toss and team news isn't far away.
Ireland had a very solid T20I World Cup Europe Region Qualifier as they finished second behind rivals Scotland but booked a place in next year's mega event. They will be hoping to replicate the same form against a quality side like India. The last time they faced India at home, it was a very positive series as we saw some fine young talent coming through the ranks. Skipper Paul Stirling will be looking to marshall his troops well and do some damage to the opposition.
Hello and very warm one and all to our coverage of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India at Malahide in Dublin. The hosts come into this game on the back of positive form whereas the visitors will look to get back to winning ways after the recent series loss against West Indies. It promises to be a great contest under the overcast Malahide skies.
... MATCH DAY ...
