Rajasthan Royals (RR) are aiming to bounce back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after finishing second from bottom in 2025. The 2008 champions made a number of key signings ahead of IPL 2026, ranging from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. However, the onus will also lie on the Royals' established batting line-up, led by star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. And if Jaiswal's first ball in practice is anything to go by, RR are set for a successful season.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jaiswal can be seen clobbering a huge six on the very first ball of his first practice session for RR, much to the surprise of Jadeja.

"Abhi keh raha hai neend nahi hui raatko. Room mei practice karke aaya hai yeh (He was just saying he hadn't slept well at night. But he's come after practicing in the room)," said Jadeja, after Jaiswal hammered him for a six.

Here's the video: LINK

Jaiswal smashed 559 runs in 14 matches for RR in IPL 2025, but the franchise finished ninth out of 10 teams, losing several run chases by a narrow margin.

Jadeja was traded in by RR ahead of IPL 2026, with long-time captain Sanju Samson going to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Unfortunately for RR, England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was also part of the trade deal, is set to miss IPL 2026 due to injury.

The attention of Rajasthan Royals fans - and indeed all of India - would also be on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The dashing opener is entering his sophomore season, having given a breathtaking glimpse of his talent in 2025. In 7 matches last campaign, Sooryavanshi made 252 runs, going on to hammer the fastest-ever IPL century by an Indian in the process, off just 35 balls.