R Ashwin has sparked speculation over Sanju Samson's role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking to social media platform X, Ashwin posted photos where Samson can be seen doing high-intensity catching drills on the boundary under the watchful eyes of fielding coach James Foster. The veteran India cricketer noted that the newly-signed CSK star was practicing high catches with no keeping gloves in sight. Ashwin wondered whether these drills were a tactical hint or just standard pre-season preparation.

"As we take the Charminar Express and head to Chennai, (from my previous tweet) Sanju doing some fielding practice with James Foster. Not just warm up catches, but high balls in the deep. Indications or just gradually easing in?" wrote Ashwin.

As we take the Charminar Express and head to Chennai, ( from my previous tweet) Sanju doing some fielding practice with James Foster.



Not just warm up catches, but high balls in the deep.



Indications or just gradually easing in?#ipl2026 #CSK pic.twitter.com/J1YLa8D2JW — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) March 21, 2026

The post quickly caught the eye of the fans.

sanju doing high balls with foster?? bro easing in or straight up indicating wk spot locked csk fielding bout to be elite — RakeshOnX (@ItsRakeshOnX) March 21, 2026

It is basically the indication of Sanju fielding and MS keeping, and this might continue until the next year's IPL and then MS retiring peacefully — Ankit Poddar (@itsankitpoddar) March 21, 2026

Dhoni as WK. Sanju Samson and Dhoni in XI for CSK — JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) March 21, 2026

Seems like Sanju is doing Fielding Not Keeping happy to see Thala as an CSK Wicket Keeper — Zaibi Cricket Live (@i_zaibi_07) March 21, 2026

Samson is likely to keep the wickets if CSK icon MS Dhoni decided to play as an Impact Substitute in IPL 2026.

Samson is in great form and is very likely to open the batting lineup alongside India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre to provide fiery starts for the franchise during the IPL season.

CSK are entering the new season with a young team. Adding Samson is sure to strengthen CSK. It's well known that Samson has expressed his passion for the franchise and his wish to play for it.

Since the transfer deal was finalised, with Jadeja and Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals, and Samson to CSK, the fans of the Yellow Army have supported him wholeheartedly.

Earlier, Samson spoke about sharing the dressing room with Dhoni, "I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai over phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interactions with him. I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni bhai in CSK and I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him," added Samson."

(With IANS Inputs)