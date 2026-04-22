Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni is likely to take the call on his availability for the IPL 2026 clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Thursday. CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons has confirmed that while the medical team will assess Dhoni's fitness on matchday, the final call lies with the player. "A decision on him (Dhoni) will be taken tomorrow by him and the medical staff, if he is absolutely ready to go," Simmons said on the eve of the match.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also didn't reveal Dhoni's return date, but confirmed that the five-time IPL winner will be back in action very soon.

"We were playing a practice match which is where he snapped his calf. He wasn't been able to run as comfortably as he would like to due to the injury. Since then, it's been all about taking time on his recovery. He is getting there slowly. Maybe, he might feature in the next game or the one after that. He will back one day definitely," Gaikwad said at an event.

Dhoni had his first wicketkeeping session of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The 44-year-old has been on the sidelines for CSK's first six matches, recovering from a calf strain.

So far, CSK has won only two out of their six IPL 2026 fixtures, losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, sitting at eighth spot in the points table. CSK will next play arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

Ahead of this clash, CSK faced a major blow as their in-form and star batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026.

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