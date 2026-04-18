Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are wearing their iconic green jersey in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. The team does this every season as a part of its 'Green Initiative'. Made from recycled materials, the jersey continues to serve as a symbol of the franchise's commitment to sustainability. RCB claim they are the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world. With the initiative launched in 2011, the franchise continues to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive.

Talking about the game, RCB captain Rajat Patidar lost the toss, and his side was invited to bat first.

"Happy to bat first because we were planning to bat first on this track. It's a day game, and it's looking like a good surface. So we'll put a good total on the board and put them under pressure," said Patidar.

While talking about the 'Green Initiative', he said, "Yeah, I think we wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet."

Both teams are playing with unchanged XIs.

After winning the toss, DC captain Axar Patel said, "I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks nice and hard. Since it's a day game, it might be a bit slow. Also, Chinnaswamy is usually a chasing ground, so we would like to chase. That's why we decided to bowl first. We are going with the same XI."

He added, "If you're winning, the break would be bad. But since we lost the last two matches, the break helped us regroup. Now we are back together as a unit and ready to start with fresh momentum. Obviously, we are looking at the opposition, but we are focusing on our own strengths and sticking to our plans. We'll follow our plans and see what happens."

(With ANI Inputs)

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