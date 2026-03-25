Australian spin legend Shane Warne wasn't just a magician with the ball in his hand but also a visionary who knew when and how to place the right bets. When he became captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, he reportedly inserted a clause in his contract that is set to earn his family a bumper reward nearly two decades later. The clause was triggered when Rajasthan Royals were sold to a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani for a staggering sum of USD 1.63 billion (approximately INR 15,290 crore).

When the Royals signed Warne ahead of the 2008 season, he wasn't only given the role of skipper but also complete control over cricketing operations at the franchise. As part of the deal, the late Australian icon was granted a 0.75% ownership stake for every year he played for the team.

“Part of my deal… they asked me to be the captain, coach, and run a cricket team the way I wanted… I was the one-stop shop,” Warne had revealed in an interview with The Herald Sun.

Warne went on to spend four seasons with the franchise, famously winning the title in the maiden season in 2008. His total share in the franchise's ownership thus grew to 3%. With the team now sold for USD 1.63 billion, Warne's stake translates to a whopping INR 450–460 crore.

His family will be eligible to sell the share and take the cash home after the conclusion of the 2026 edition of the IPL, though the deal must be approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The franchise was originally purchased for just USD 67 million in 2008 by Emerging Media, led by Manoj Badale.

Sadly, Warne is no longer here to witness this moment, having passed away in 2022. Yet, his foresight ensures that his family will benefit immensely from the deal he signed 18 years ago.