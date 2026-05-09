Rajasthan Royals are wearing a special pink jersey for their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 in Jaipur on Saturday. The special jersey is part of the Pink Promise initiative, a joint scheme by RR and the Rajasthan Royals Foundation to leverage cricket for women-led transformation in rural Rajasthan. At the toss of the match, it was announced that RR will illuminate six houses for every six hit during its clash against GT. The jersey was designed by 19-year-old Samiksha Rameshwar Mundada and represents the theme 'Aurat hai to Bharat hai'.

We go all-Pink for Pink Promise. This year's kit is designed by 19-year-old Samiksha, whose concept won hearts across our community. pic.twitter.com/WUhgZERLY0 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 6, 2026

May 9 is going to be special! #PinkPromise pic.twitter.com/QOG278BYix — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 6, 2026

Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Jaiswal is leading the side against GT after regular skipper Riyan Parag pulled his hamstring in RR's previous match.

GT made one change, bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Manav Suthar while RR brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Yash Raj Punja.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

With PTI inputs

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