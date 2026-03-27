Injuries to players have badly hit Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the 2026 season. Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are the major absentees. All the players are set to miss at least the initial phase of the edition. While Hazlewood has already joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Cummins has also shared an update on his fitness. As per SRH head coach Daniel Vettori, a call on Cummins' availability will be taken in about 10 to 12 days. Amid all this, the case of Starc is quite different.

The date of Starc's return is still unknown, with Delhi Capitals still waiting for a green signal from Cricket Australia.

On Saturday, a fan blasted Starc on a social media post regarding his unavailability and received a response from Starc's wife and former Australia player Alyssa Healy.

In the post, Starc was seen standing with Healy and some other athletes on a golf course.

"This is so unfair to us Delhi Capitals fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you wont be," commented a fan.

To this, Healy said, "Probably cause he's injured mate...if he can't bowl how's he supposed to play?!"

She added, "If he was fully fit he'd be there."

Delhi Capitals had structured their bowling attack around Starc's pace and new-ball threat, but this has forced them to rethink.

Banking on a mix of familiar players and fresh recruits, Delhi Capitals look stronger than ever to end their long wait for an IPL title. Despite a strong start last year by winning their first four matches, DC faltered in the second half of the campaign and finished fifth to miss out on the playoffs for the fourth successive time.

When the 2026 season gets underway on March 28, DC will be aiming to finally break their playoffs hoodoo and go all the way to that elusive silverware.

(With IANS inputs)