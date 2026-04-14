Fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad expected a run-fest in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 contest on Monday. Instead, they returned home after witnessing a terrific performance by two debutant pacers - Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in Hyderabad on Monday, and much of the credit went to their pace duo. Put in to bat first, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan Kishan (91 off 44 balls, including eight fours and six sixes) and supported by cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 off 13 balls, with four boundaries).

During the chase of 217, RR's top order was ripped apart in the first over by debutant Praful Hinge (4/34 in four overs), leaving the visitors reeling at 9/5. Donovan Ferreira (69 off 44 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 32 balls, with five fours) stitched together a century partnership for net run-rate purposes, but RR were eventually bundled out for 159, with Sakib Hussain providing late support with figures of 4/24.

According to iplt20.com, "Sakib Hussain is a right-arm seamer who made his T20 debut for Bihar in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Just 17 years old then, he registered figures of 4 for 20 in two overs in his second game. Despite limited opportunities, Hussain has continued to push his case for higher honours and picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy - returning 6/41 against Arunachal Pradesh. Hussain's grind has not gone unnoticed by IPL scouts, and he was first signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2024."

Best Bowling Figures on IPL Debut

6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019

5/17 - Andrew Tye (GL) vs RPS, Rajkot, 2017

4/11 - Shoaib Akhtar (KKR) vs DC, Kolkata, 2008

4/26 - Kevon Cooper (RR) vs PBKS, Jaipur, 2012

4/24 - Ashwani Kumar (MI) vs KKR, Mumbai WS, 2025

4/24 - Sakib Hussain (SRH) vs RR, Hyderabad, 2026

4/33 - David Wiese (RCB) vs MI, Bengaluru, 2015

4/34 - Praful Hinge (SRH) vs RR, Hyderabad, 2026

With this win, RR's four-match winning streak came to an end, while SRH registered their second victory of the season alongside three losses. Rajasthan Royals, despite the defeat, continue to sit atop the points table, while SRH climbed to fourth place.

During the 217-run chase, Praful Hinge sent shockwaves through the RR camp by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck and removing Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (0) in the same over, reducing RR to 1/3 in the first over.

In the next over, Sakib Hussain dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run, and in the third, Praful returned to clean up RR skipper Riyan Parag for a six-ball four, sinking RR to 9/5 in just three overs.

Jadeja and Ferreira attempted to salvage the innings, taking RR to 40/5 by the end of the powerplay. Two successive boundaries from Ferreira brought up the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

At the halfway stage, RR were 70/5, with Jadeja (27*) and Ferreira (31*) unbeaten. Ferreira brought up his half-century in 31 balls as RR crossed 100 in the 13th over.

The 118-run stand was broken by Sakib, who bowled Ferreira for 69 off 44 balls. Jadeja followed soon after, dismissed by Eshan Malinga for 45 off 32 balls. Sakib then removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0), as RR were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss