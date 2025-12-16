Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Dar made headlines after he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore during the IPL 2026 mini auction on Tuesday. Starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Auqib triggered a massive bidding war between DC and Rajasthan Royals. Later, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in but Auqib was eventually sold to DC. The Delhi-based franchise, whose pace attack consists of Mitchell Starc, got an amazing boost with the entry of Auqib.

Who is Auqib?

Born in Baramulla, Kashmir, the 28-year-old pacer initially wanted to become a doctor to fulfil his father''s dream. However, the life took a different turn for the "Dale Steyn of Baramlulla" and he gave the JKCA trials.

He went for the trials but wasn't selected. It was finally in 2016, when he finally got selected in the JKCA trials.

Nabi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and eventually burst onto the scene with a three-wicket haul against Karnataka in the quarter-final. He went wicketless in the second innings but remained the most economical bowler for his side.

In that season, Nabi pulled the curtains down on his campaign with a staggering 24 wickets in just seven games, at an average of 18.50, with two five-wicket hauls.

Over the next two years, he did not make a single appearance for his state side in the first-class. It appeared as if his red-ball career had stalled, but a single season turned around his career.

In the last season of the Ranji Trophy, Nabi left the opposition batters in dismay and blazed his way to 49 wickets from nine matches last season at a stellar average of 13.08.

In brilliance continued in the 2025-26 season of Duleep Trophy, where he played for the North Zone and registered a big feat. He became the first to scalp four wickets in four balls against East Zone in the history of the Duleep Trophy.

Auqib is just the third player to take a hat-trick in the tournament, after Kapil Dev during the 1979 edition of the tournament and leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule in 2001.

