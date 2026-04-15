Where is Mayank Yadav? The 156.7 kmph Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star grabbed the spotlight after a terrific arrival in IPL 2025. However, injury shortened his campaign in the 2025 edition, and he is yet to play a match in IPL 2026. LSG Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody shed light on speedster Mayank Yadav's absence in the opening weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that it was due to a lack of match readiness rather than any concerns over fitness. Mayank's journey has been far from straightforward. Injuries and long spells of rehabilitation have kept him out for over a year. Yadav played only two matches in the IPL last season, with his final appearance coming on May 4, when he conceded 60 runs against Punjab Kings.

"Mayank is ready to go. He didn't come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone - not from a fitness point of view, as his fitness was good - but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable at the crease," LSG Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody said.

Moody added that Yadav is now ready for inclusion after putting in significant hard work, but his availability has created a selection dilemma, as the team's bowling unit has performed well despite the batting not providing enough support.

"We feel he is now at that point. He has worked exceptionally hard. But that does give us a selection headache because our bowling has been pretty solid so far. We just haven't produced the runs to support that," Moody added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, on the eve of LSG's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 14, Yadav spent some time doing spot bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants currently sit seventh on the points table and will be aiming to mount a strong challenge against third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

With ANI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season