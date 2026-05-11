All-rounder Krunal Pandya played a knock to remember as Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday. The Rajat Patidar-led side had its head against the wall after being reduced to 39 for 3 in just 5.1 overs in the chase of 167. Krunal scored 73 off 46, playing a pivotal role in RCB's victory. Krunal's wicket opened the gates for Mumbai Indians, but RCB held their nerve until the final delivery to reach home. They needed two off the last ball and managed to get it.

"I think it's normal now, but it was a very tight match, overall I think, great game and especially KP (Krunal Pandya). I think he's the man who's done it for the team," said RCB captain Patidar after the game.

Krunal was sent in to bat at the number five spot. When asked whose decision it was, the skipper said, "I think it's our decision. I think we have discussed in team meetings and all. And we know, the way he played. He played earlier also number five. But yeah we wanted to give him an opportunity to go at number five and he has done pretty well. There's a lot of experience, you know. So that's why I think those players do it in the big stage and when the team is under pressure. I think it's unbelievable, I would say."

In the first innings, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his sensational form, returning with figures of 4 for 23.

"The way he (Bhuvneshwar) controlled over the ball, his control over the ball, I think is super. And it's been difficult on a wicket that was two paced and variable bounce. I think it's very difficult to play him," said Patidar.

The win took RCB to the top of points table.

"Right now we are not bothered about the table because our mantra is to play on our strengths and play good cricket rather than looking on the table. I think bowlers have done a tremendous job there. Restricting them on 166, and that was, I would say, easily chaseable. But to be honest, I think we didn't deserve to win this match because we have a skillful batting lineup. So no matter how the situation and the pitch condition is, we are capable enough to chase those targets easily," Patidar concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss