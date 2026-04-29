Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could not score a half-century on Tuesday for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. But what he did was destroy Punjab's bowling in the Powerplay. He threw the Shreyas Iyer-led team into complete disarray with five sixes and three fours. He hit 43 off 16 balls. Three of the sixes were helicopter shots, made famous by former India captain MS Dhoni. One of Sooryavanshi's helicopter shots came against Arshdeep Singh, while the other two came against Lockie Ferguson. The comparisons have not stopped coming after that.

The 🚁🚁🚁 arrived thrice tonight. pic.twitter.com/9yUuW8LDDq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 28, 2026

We've seen this shot before 🚁 😉



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives Rajasthan Royals the perfect start in this chase. 💪#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #PBKSvRR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/saW6caCqT8 pic.twitter.com/A5EgtrJ0Sp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying he is "extremely impressed" with the youngster's fearless approach against high pace and believes "the day is not far" when he makes his debut for India.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing extremely well. I am very impressed by him. The way he is taking on bowlers easily when they are bowling at 145 kmph is fantastic, and the day is not far when he debuts for India," Dhawan told IANS.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to perform wonders in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old prodigy has already taken on some of the best bowlers in the world this season, including Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, and has shown incredible calmness and style well beyond his years.

Sooryavanshi overtook Abhishek Sharma to become the season's top run-scorer after scoring a blistering 43 off 16 balls against Punjab Kings. He has now scored 400 runs off just 168 balls at a strike rate of 238.09. He reached the milestone in just 167 deliveries, making him the fastest batter to reach 400 runs in a single IPL season.

Dhawan also backed the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both experienced, and you need experience going into the ODI World Cup, which is only a year away."

Talking about his favourite IPL team, Dhawan said, "I am supporting Punjab Kings as I have played with them before. The future of Shreyas Iyer is bright. The way he is leading Punjab is amazing."

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