South Africa's star pacer Lungi Ngidi, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League, has credited India legend MS Dhoni for guidance during his younger days as a cricketer. The right-arm pacer is a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the ongoing season of the tournament. He started his IPL career under the captaincy of Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. Ngidi stayed with the franchise from 2018 to 2021, playing three seasons for them. In his maiden IPL edition, Ngidi picked 11 wickets in seven matches. He missed out on the following season due to injury.

Ngidi picked nine wickets in four games in 2020 and five wickets in three matches the next season. The fast bowler then played in IPL 2025 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being picked by DC ahead of the 19th edition.

Ngidi said that he likes to keep emotions away from the game.

"You will see me having regular chats with KL, Axar, Miller, Stubbs (all DC mates). Just figuring out what they would be thinking as batters. That is how I play the game of cricket. What the batters are expecting, I don't care as long as I can execute my plans. Also, I don't play cricket emotionally as it is a bad place to be in. It is purely, if you want to call it, business," the South Africa pacer said in a select media interaction on Thursday.

Ngidi, who turned 30 in March this year, was 22 when he made his IPL debut for CSK. He explained how Dhoni played a role in his career.

"I was very young, so having a captain who wasn't emotional did help a lot in terms of keeping calm. He backed me, he played me. In my first season, I was opening the bowling in the final," said Ngidi.

MS Dhoni, who famously led India to World Cup glory in 2007 and 2011, also guided Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling five IPL titles. CSK are currently captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Dhoni still a part of the team. The wicketkeeper-batter was retained by the franchise for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2025.

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