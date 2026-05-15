Virat Kohli believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's remarkable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is proof that consistency, belief, and technical mastery can still dominate modern T20 cricket. According to Kohli, Bhuvneshwar's success is not built on magic deliveries or extravagant swing, but on repeatedly executing one difficult length and daring batters to challenge him. “What is Bhuvi doing? He is not bowling banana inswingers, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that tells the guys that I am good enough to hit the length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit, and I am just gonna keep hitting those lengths. Are you good enough to take me on or not?” Kohli said on RCB's podcast.

At 36, Bhuvneshwar has turned back the clock in spectacular fashion. With 22 wickets already this season, the RCB pacer currently leads the wicket-taking charts and has become one of the biggest reasons behind Bengaluru's rise to the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Kohli explained that Bhuvneshwar's performances are a result of repetition, execution, and unwavering consistency rather than flashy variations. According to the former RCB captain, the veteran pacer has mastered the art of bowling difficult Test-match lengths in T20 cricket, something that continues to trouble even the most aggressive batters.

“It's simple stuff. It's repetition, it's execution, uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That's all he is doing. Look at the results. He has six three-wicket hauls in 11 matches. That's crazy,” Kohli added.

The batting great also stressed the importance of a technical foundation in helping players survive difficult phases in their careers. Kohli said players with strong basics always find ways to adapt and bounce back, and Bhuvneshwar is a perfect example of that.

“When you have technical ability in place, you can always adjust, and especially when you are going through a tough phase, it is easier for the guys who have a technical foundation to find a way to score or find a way to get wickets,” Kohli said.

Bhuvneshwar's outstanding form has played a major role in RCB's impressive IPL 2026 campaign. Bengaluru currently sits at the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches and are on the verge of sealing a playoff berth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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