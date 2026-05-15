Virat Kohli has spent the last month and a half chasing bowlers, chasing playoffs berth for RCB. But after RCB's match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala be will fly to RCB's den- Bengaluru for a mini-break. On May 19, the Chasemaster will step away from the grind of IPL into the world of thought leadership to speak on the mind behind the run machine For the second successive season, Kohli will headline the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders, returning as one of the marquee voices at the third edition of the event in Bengaluru. His session this year is titled "Mind Over Everything: Virat Kohli on Peak Performance" - a theme that captures the current phase of his career.

At a time when younger stars like Heinrich Klaasen and Sai Sudharsan are dominating conversations around explosive batting and next-generation brilliance, Kohli remains the centrepiece of Indian cricket's biggest discussions. He is trying to outmuscle the new generation for the Orange Cap, by redefining longevity, discipline and feeling the 'good pressure'.

Apart from cricket and discipline, Kohli continues to shape discussions around fitness, recovery, mental conditioning, workload management, leadership and personal branding

The RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, to be held on May 19 at the Padukone Dravid Centre of Excellence will bring together leaders from sport, business, governance and technology to discuss the future of Indian sport - both on and off the field.

This year's summit arrives at a fascinating juncture when India's Olympic ambitions are growing louder, private investments are rising and global sporting organisations are increasingly looking at India as the next major growth market.

Alongside Kohli, the event will feature Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Government of India - Department of Sports, and Anurag Dahiya of ICC among the headline speakers. Also part of the line-up are Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, global sports media advisor Peter Hutton, Gensler's Ryan Sickman, OnePlan CEO Paul Foster and Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Vamsi Krishna.

But it is Virat Kohli's session that everyone is looking forward to because "Mind Over Everything" is likely to explore the psychological demands of sustaining excellence in an age where scrutiny never stops.

The summit itself was launched three years ago to encourage conversations around innovation, performance and long-term sporting growth. The previous editions focused heavily on sports policy, public-private partnerships, technology, athlete development and the business of sport. Former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik were among the major voices in Season 2. Virat Kohli's continued association strengthens the identity of the product.

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