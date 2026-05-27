Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli teased the Gujarat Titans players during their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash on Tuesday. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen making hilarious gestures towards the GT players as they sat down for the team photo ahead of the match. The GT cricketers were taking their team photo just before taking the field, while Virat was padded up as he was going to open the batting for his side. It was a playful exchange between the cricketers, as Kohli was seen laughing with his teammates.

Coming to the match, Rajat Patidar led by example as he slammed an unbeaten 93, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL 2026 final thanks to a comprehensive victory over Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli teasing Gujarat Titans players during their photoshoot in Dharamshala



- Rajat Patidar did the same with GT toopic.twitter.com/368X6y0VpA — Jara (@JARA_Memer) May 26, 2026

Batting first, RCB took advantage of a questionable selection call made by GT management to post 254 for 5 in 20 overs. Patidar hit nine sixes apart from five fours and also took 28 runs off one over from surprise selection Kulwant Khejroliya, who replaced the talented Arshad Khan, recently selected for India A.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 each while Jason Holder had figures of 2 for 39.

In reply, GT lost half its side within the powerplay, including Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler before they were all out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

Rahul Tewatia scored 68 off 43 balls.

"I think we were going pretty well up until the 12th, 13th over, and I don't think our fielding was at par, dropping a couple of catches, and then our ground fielding was not up to the mark. (There are plenty of learnings from this game for you as well?) Yeah, definitely, you know, this is, like you said, one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over in Mohali," Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said after the match.

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