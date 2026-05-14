Kolkata Knight Riders star Manish Pandey took a sensational catch to leave everyone stunned during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Wednesday. During RCB's 193-run chase, Tim David tried to cut a delivery off Kartik Tyagi's bowling, sending the ball flying toward the backward point region. The ball was travelling at a rapid pace, but Pandey pulled off a full-stretch dive to his left and completed a brilliant one-handed catch. The brilliance of the fielding effort was clear from the reactions: Tyagi stood with his hands on his head, while Kohli was left stunned at the non-striker's end. Commentators called it the 'catch of IPL 2026,' and Kohli even went over to Pandey to hug him after the extraordinary effort.

𝙄𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙? 𝙄𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚? 𝙄𝙩𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙮 #ManishPandey catches a blinder to dismiss #TimDavid#TATAIPL Race To Playoffs 2026 #RCBvKKR | LIVE NOWhttps://t.co/9SHVzm41aO pic.twitter.com/uwWo8hx3Vm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2026

Virat Kohli highlighted that being under the pump brings out improvement in the game saying, "pressure is a privilege" after scoring an unbeaten 105 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Wednesday.

kohli appreciating manish pandey after that splendid catch was so beautiful to watchpic.twitter.com/jeMWmk6T0Y — satyam (@noontonightt) May 13, 2026

Virat Kohli, who hadn't scored a fifty in his last four IPL matches and came into the match on the back of two consecutive ducks, scored 105* off 60 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, to help RCB chase the target of 193 in Raipur.

When Virat Kohli reached his century in the penultimate over, he celebrated in a restrained manner, simply raising his bat in acknowledgement of the applause from the crowd and the dugout.

Kohli, after winning the Player of the Match award, said he kept his celebration modest because of the importance of securing points, adding that "pressure is a privilege" and that playing under pressure helps him elevate his game. He explained that he focused on staying calm, playing risk-free cricket, finding gaps, and staying in the present after feeling nervous early on.

Kohli added that he values consistency, enjoys batting deeply, and sees playing at this level as an honour, saying it helps him build character and keep improving.

"The celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of points. There's a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. Good pressure always makes you improve your game. you go a level up, you keep improving your game. I was nervous, I just wanted to get off the mark. My positions at the crease, not trying anything extravagant, find the gaps, staying in the present, I was able to back my game, risk-free cricket," the former RCB captain said in the post-match presentations.

"All these factors were very pleasing for me. I just love batting. What an honour to be playing at this level. This is all I have done all my life. I want to make the most of everyday. You build your character," Kolhi added.

(With ANI inputs)

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