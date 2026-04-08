Former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal have labelled batting icon Virat Kohli as the mastermind behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) transformation into an all-round unit. Defending champions RCB are unbeaten so far in IPL 2026 with two wins from two matches. Speaking on the YouTube show 'The Game Plan', Basit pointed out that RCB are no longer dependent on their batters, as they have quality bowlers in their side this season. He also praised Kohli's game awareness and Tim David's 'textbook' batting.

"RCB have become a proper team now. Initially, about 4-5 years ago, I felt that they had a weak bowling attack. Now, with their batting lineup, they have the likes of Jacob Duffy and someone like Krunal Pandya; these players have had a significant impact. The mastermind on the ground is Virat Kohli. The captain's name may be Rajat Patidar, but Tim David-it is like book cricket, where you open the book, and it is either a four or a six. The manner in which he hits is amazing," said Basit.

During the same discussion, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Akmal gave a shout-out to RCB head coach Andy Flower and mentor Dinesh Karthik for their behind-the-scenes planning.

"Credit goes to Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik. I was watching a few of their videos, and their planning seems to have started 1-2 months back over what needs to be done now. What type of team did we need to make? I am shocked that MI released Tim David. I hope RCB use him for the next 10 years and not let him go," Akmal said.

Akmal also suggested that RCB look like a complete team. He also praised Kohli for his aggressive batting approach. "The team that they have is also unbelievable. An amazing batting order. Phil Salt, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma's turn doesn't even come. In the first 16 years, they compromised on their bowling. Now they have ended the compromise in bowling. It has become a different team altogether now," he added.

"I think other teams will find it hard to beat them. Have you seen Virat Kohli's batting approach? He has become even more aggressive this season. Every year, if you observe, he is preparing like one should in modern-day cricket. What does the team need? How should we play our cricket? Just look at his hunger and his approach," noted Akmal.

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