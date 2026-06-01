Virat Kohli was the star performer once again as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to clinch the IPL 2026 title. It was the second title for the Rajat Patidar-led side in two years as they completely dominated the competition. Kohli looked in supreme form as he remained unbeaten on 75 to guide his side to an easy victory. At 37, Kohli has not shown any signs of slowing down and his winning mentality has earned him praise from experts as well as fans. The foreign media publication specifically mentioned Kohli's brilliance as they celebrated RCB for winning their second IPL title.

The BBC was all praise for Kohli and lauded his match-winning performance.

"With the stadium awash with shirts bearing Kohli's name and iconic number 18, the former India captain delivered once again on the biggest stage. He may turn 38 later this year, but a player famed for his ability to master a chase shows there is plenty left in the tank as he chalked up his fastest IPL half-century," the report said.

Australian media outlet Fox Cricket's report titled IPL ends in new iconic Kohli moment as teen freak stuns awards race" said - "Kohli's iconic number 18 jersey dominated the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket ground, which recorded an official attendance of over 90,000 spectators on Sunday."

Meanwhile, SA Cricket Mag's headline read - "Kohli is king of IPL as RCB crush KG's Gujarat."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting stalwart AB de Villiers hailed Virat Kohli's match‑winning knock of 75 not out in the IPL 2026 final, saying the talismanic batter ‘knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off,' as the side clinched their second successive title with a five‑wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli smashed a majestic 42-ball 75 not out, laced with nine fours and three sixes, as RCB completed a chase of 156 to retain the title they won at the same venue in 2025.

"In a final, if you take him out of that chasing batting order, then everything looks a bit different. With Rashid Khan firing from one end, and some of the other GT bowlers also doing really well, he just brings that calmness.

“He knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off. And it's very fitting that he was there right at the end, scoring the winning runs. GT were a bit naughty in feeding him into his strengths.

“A lot of deliveries were on the legs in his first 20-30 runs. If you give one of the best players of all time a start like that, he's always going to punish you. Once he started flowing, it was just plain sailing, one-way traffic. To be there at the end and call those final moments was absolutely phenomenal," said de Villiers on JioHotstar.

(With IANS inputs)

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