Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli kept the morale of the team high even after the side suffered a nine-run defeat (DLS method) at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 game on Thursday. The contest saw Kohli himself being dismissed for a two-ball duck by LSG pacer Prince Yadav. The fast bowler bowled a terrific inswinging delivery to beat Kohli's defence. The ball crashed into the off stump, leaving the veteran batter in shock. Putting it all behind, Kohli came up with an inspiring dressing-room speech for his RCB teammates.

"Why did we get those six wins? Because we were enjoying, and we were only worried about our standards, and we're not even looking at the opposition," Kohli said in the video shared by RCB on X.

"And I want to see absolute enjoyment and excitement to get back in the park, regardless of what the jersey colour on the other side is," he added.

RCB have played 10 matches, winning six and losing four. With 12 points in their kitty, the side is in serious contention for a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Mitchell Marsh slammed a superb 111 off 56 balls as bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants snapped a six-match losing streak with a nine-run DLS victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed IPL match on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Marsh smashed nine fours and as many sixes, adding 95 off 56 balls with Arshin Kulkarni (17) and 70 off 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran (38) to single-handedly steer LSG to 209 for 3.

Skipper Rishabh Pant also made a quickfire 32 not out off 10 balls.

However, multiple rain interruptions reduced the match to a 19-overs-a-side affair, setting RCB a DLS target of 213.

Chasing the total, RCB were restricted to 203 for six, with Prince Yadav (3/33) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/33) sharing the wickets for LSG.

Skipper Rajat Patidar was the highest scorer for RCB with a 31-ball 61.

For RCB, Krunal Pandya (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/49) claimed a wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)

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