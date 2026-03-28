Virat Kohli, apart from being a great batter, is also a terrific fielder. However, in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 opener, Kohli dropped an easy catch. The incident occurred in the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH's Aniket Verma miscued a shot on the third ball as Kohli came running in from long-on. The ball brushed his palms before landing on his thigh. Kohli looked surprised by the miss. In the stands, actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, could not help but laugh.

Virat Kohli drops a catch and Anushka was literally laughing pic.twitter.com/OzfMPFydTQ — TAUKIR (@iitaukir) March 28, 2026

Kohli dropping catch and his wife is laughing

Peak cinema#rcbvssrh #rcbvsrh #klassen royal challengers bengaluru virat kohli anushka sharma ishan kishan fixers abhishek sharma jacob duffey travis headpic.twitter.com/JSrHb5kRzr — Vikas Agarwal (@VikasAg55263788) March 28, 2026

Anushka Sharma's Reaction when Virat dropped it. pic.twitter.com/6jGh8d0yTB — BC 18 (@StumpAndScreen) March 28, 2026

Later on, however, Kohli took Aniket's catch.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday honoured fans who lost their lives in the 2025 stampede by reserving 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Notably, these seats will remain permanently unoccupied during all IPL and international matches.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, players from both RCB and SRH also observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to the fans who lost their lives in 2025.

For the unversed, 11 fans died and several others were injured in a stampede that occurred outside the stadium during the victory celebrations following RCB's first IPL title win. Cricket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June 2025.

During the season opener against the Hyderabad-based franchise, the defending champions RCB also wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

A statement from RCB read: "Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4.

"As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match.

"In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family," the statement concluded.