Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a six-hitting show against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday, and it was led by Australian batter Tim David. The 30-year-old smashed eight sixes en route to a breathtaking knock of 70 off 25, as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru erupted into ecstasy. RCB stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were among the people left completely jaw-dropped by David's spectacular powerhitting, and their reactions went viral on social media.

Kohli applauded and cheered David along from the RCB dressing room, while Anushka was in the stands expressing a similar emotion.

ANUSHKA SHARMA REACTON TIM DAVID BACK TO BACK SIXES



- Tim scored 66(24) at Strike rate of 278 against CSK bowlers pic.twitter.com/oYfZ7DKGCQ — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 5, 2026

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: As it happened

David's 25-ball blitz steered defending champions Bengaluru to 250-3, the highest total in this season's tournament, after the hosts were put in to bat first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru bowled Chennai out for 207 in 19.4 overs to condemn the five-time IPL winners to a third defeat in as many matches.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for Bengaluru. Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Krunal Pandya claimed two each.

Bengaluru top the 10-team IPL table with a better run-rate than Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. All four sides have won their opening two matches.

Bengaluru, who won their first IPL title in 18 attempts last year, started strong after Virat Kohli hit an 18-ball 28, and the rest of the batting kept up the pace and then accelerated.

Kohli's fellow opener Phil Salt made 46 and Devdutt Padikkal reached 50 before skipper Rajat Patidar, who finished unbeaten on 48, and David tore into the Chennai attack.

Australia's David launched a brutal assault at the back end of the Bengaluru innings and whacked England's Jamie Overton for four sixes and a four in a 30-run 19th over.

David and Patidar put on 99 runs in 36 balls as Bengaluru plundered 97 runs from the final five overs.

Chennai lost three early wickets, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for seven, to immediately fall behind in the chase.

Sarfaraz Khan's 25-ball 50 and good knocks from Prashant Veer (43) and Overton (37) added some spark to an otherwise disappointing Chennai show.

Chennai veteran M.S. Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain and likely to be out for the first two weeks of a competition scheduled to end on May 31.

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