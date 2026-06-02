Rajasthan Royals' batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as one of the biggest highlights of IPL 2026. Though Riyan Parag and his side failed to clinch the title despite reaching Qualifier 2, the teenager ended the season as the leading run-scorer and won the Orange Cap. Known for his blistering knocks, Sooryavanshi amassed a staggering 776 runs in 16 matches, etching his name in the IPL record books. Despite his success in T20 cricket, the left-handed batter has set his sights on representing India at the highest level.

After the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, former India all-rounder jokingly said that the only award he did not win this year was of hitting the most number of fours. Replying to him, Sooryavanshi revealed that he has begun practising with the red ball and aims to showcase new facets of his game in the future.

"Yes, I will have to play on the ground because the next assignment is in a one-day format. I have practised a lot with a red ball, but no one has seen me do that, but they will soon," said Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old also spoke about his fearless batting approach, particularly his ability to go for big shots on every ball. He said it is his self-belief that drives him to take on bowlers consistently.

"People think I love to hit every ball, but this is the T20 format, and coaches give me a free hand to go all guns blazing. And I hit the ball only because I know I can hit them, and it isn't out of compulsion," he said.

"I want to play Test cricket, obviously, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format, and I have played it as well. I'm yet to play many games, though. I played Ranji Trophy cricket but did not get too many opportunities, and it was challenging for me. But I am going to keep working on that aspect of my game," he added.

Rising sensation Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at the conclusion of the IPL 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss