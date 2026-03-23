With the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign just days away from its grand commencement, anticipation is soaring around Rajasthan Royals' teenage prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 14-year-old opening batter has already sent ripples across the cricketing world by smashing his maiden IPL century last season. Since that historic feat, Vaibhav has gone on to rewrite record books for India in age-group cricket, cementing his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

As the hype surrounding the southpaw reaches unprecedented levels, his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) counterpart, Jitesh Sharma, has stirred the pot with a rather intriguing remark. During a candid conversation with AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel, Jitesh offered a contrasting view to the praise being showered on Vaibhav, particularly regarding his off-field discipline.

While De Villiers was effusive in his admiration, highlighting Vaibhav's maturity and professionalism, Jitesh's comments painted a more playful, yet pointed picture.

"He's a great player. I watched him during the Under-19s. It's not always easy to maintain the same standards once you've tasted IPL and big-league cricket. But I was very impressed with how he played in that World Cup-very professional. He's incredibly mature for his age," said the former South Africa captain.

"I'm talking about the way he played. He stuck to his game plan. He played the same way he did in the IPL. He didn't try to be someone else. He wasn't arrogant against the bowlers. But he will become professional."

Jitesh, however, wasn't quite convinced about Vaibhav's off-field habits. Sharing anecdotes from his personal interactions with the young batter, he revealed that despite repeated advice, Vaibhav continues to indulge in late-night ice cream binges.

"He's not professional. I can tell you that," Jitesh said with a laugh. "Everyone is trying to get him to be professional, but I don't think he ever will be, at least not off the field. On the field, maybe. I'm trying my best. I ask him not to have ice cream at night, but he never listens."

The contrast between Vaibhav's on-field brilliance and his youthful indulgences off the pitch adds a layer of charm to his rising stardom. But, as the 14-year-old takes the next step in his sporting journey, diet and fitness is going to play a crucial role in deciding how far he goes in his career.