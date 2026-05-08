Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara opined that 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "should definitely play Test cricket" if he gets the right opportunity and noted that the longer format of the game should be in every young player's mind. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already broken several records with this swashbuckling batting, has emerged as the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season so far. He has scored 404 runs in 10 innings.

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi consistently impressing with his explosive batting, there has been growing demand from fans and experts to fast-track him into India's T20I squad.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara said that while Sooryavanshi is performing well in T20 cricket and is likely to earn an India call-up in the future, if the left-hander has the right opportunity and ability, he should definitely aim to play Test cricket, as the format helps build temperament, skill, and respect for the game, which every young cricketer should aspire to.

"Vaibhav is such a player who is doing very well in T20 cricket, and he will definitely get a chance in the Indian team. Whether he plays Test cricket or not, only time'll tell. If he has the potential, opportunity, time, and he can play his game, then he should definitely play Test cricket, because your temperament, your ability, and the respect that you talk about come from Test cricket. So definitely, Test cricket should be there in each and every young player's mind," Pujara, an expert on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary,' said during an interaction with the media.

Pujara said that while Test cricket is the ultimate format, white-ball specialists also have the ability to succeed in other formats. He suggested that players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer should be used according to their strengths, supporting the idea of having different players for different formats.

"I do agree that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, but that doesn't mean that the white-ball specialist players don't have that ability. If there is a white-ball specialist, like Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and Shreyas Iyer, then they should be playing that format. There should be different players for different formats," he said.

Pujara also opened up about his role as JioStar's CTV Hindi feed expert. Comparing it to the traditional in-studio commentary, he explained that his role blends storytelling with detailed match analysis. He said his experience as a player helps him break down on-field situations, explain players' techniques and decision-making, and highlight bowling strategies. Pujara added that this perspective not only enhances viewers' understanding of the game but also helps young cricketers learn from real match scenarios.

"This is commentary, but at the same time, there are a lot of stories that come out in this. Because as players you have a lot of experience, you have played cricket, what you have seen in a particular situation, how do you deal with that. Also, there is a lot of analysis of what happens on the field, what we feel that players can do, or sometimes we feel that someone is batting really well, what their positives are, and how they are able to play some shots technically. It is important that even for the viewers, many people want to know what happens on the field, how someone is able to execute a particular shot, if someone is bowling really well, what are the angles they are trying to use. So, it gives a different perspective to the viewers and even to some of the young players who want to learn the game," Pujara said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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