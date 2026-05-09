Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rewriting the record books every single day. Already the fastest Indian with the fastest ton in the IPL, Sooryavanshi is also the only batter to score two IPL tons in less than 40 balls (35-ball vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, 36-ball ton vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026). On Saturday, Sooryavanshi broke another world record. With a first-ball six against Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi shattered the world record for fastest to 100 T20 sixes. The 15-year-old reached the mark in just 514 balls. He is also the youngest player to reach the mark.

Sooryavanshi scored 36 in 16 balls. His innings included three sixes and three fours. All his three sixes came in the powerplay. Sooryavanshi now holds the record for most sixes in the powerplay in an IPL season.

Most sixes in powerplay (1-6 overs) in an IPL season

30* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

29 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

27* - Abhishek Sharma (2026)

22 - Sanath Jayasuriya (2008)

22 - Travis Head (2024)

22 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (2025)

Fifties from captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, along with a late flourish from Washington Sundar, guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to 229/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Put in to bat by RR's stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal--stepping in for the injured Riyan Parag--the Titans were propelled to a 200+ total by fifties from captain Gill (84 off 44 balls), Sudharsan (55 off 36 balls) and a late cameo of 37* off 20 balls from Sundar.

Gujarat Titans capped off their innings in style, with Sundar and Rahul Tewatia smashing 21 runs in the final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande, who was struck for three sixes.

The Gujarat Titans openers, Gill and Sudharsan, started with a clear intent to exploit the powerplay overs, helped by an 18-run over bowled by RR's Jofra Archer, who conceded nine extras in the opening over.

Both Gill and Sudharsan dealt in boundaries at regular intervals and guided GT's score after the Powerplay to 82/0.

While Sudharsan completed his fifty off 30 balls in the ninth over, captain Gill brought up the fourth fifty of this IPL season in the 11th over, also off 30 balls. However, RR's Yash Raj Punja broke the 118-run opening stand in the same over as he claimed Sudharsan's wicket. After 11 overs, GT's score was 119/1.

With ANI inputs

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