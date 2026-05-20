There has been a lot of chatter around Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his brilliant performances in the ongoing IPL 2026. The youngster has played a number of good knocks for his side and his consistent run has resulted in a section of the fans as well as experts calling for his inclusion in the national team. Such was his prowess with the bat that Pakistan cricket expert Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested that there can be an AI (Artificial Intelligence) in his bat that helps the youngster in hitting such long sixes. The conversation was reignited once again when Star Sports host Jatin Sapru asked former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Aakash Chopra about the entire discourse. "Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have an AI chip in his bat?" Sapru asked his guests.

Chopra said that the world still does not know the full potential of AI and even jokingly suggested that he calls Sooryavansh 'AI' because of his brilliant talent.

"If you can ask such a question, then the answer is yes. The thing about AI is that we don't know where it can go. We think there's a ceiling, but five years later, we realise it has gone even further. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is that AI model. We saw Sachin Tendulkar play at 15 too, and we know how far he went. But the way this kid has started, I genuinely have no idea how far he can go. That's why I call him AI." Chopra said on the 'Out or Not Out' show.

However, Kaif was more serious in his response as he said that the youngster deserves the appreciation that he has received for his aggressive brand of batting. The ex-India star added that if any AI chip can guarantee a century for batter, he will quit commentary.

"What advantage does it add to the bat? Let's assume there is an AI chip in it - even then, can someone guarantee a hundred? If they can, I'll quit commentary. Broaden the bat, make it longer, do whatever you want, but if someone bats this well, you still have to respect the skill. The bat has no role to play here. It's all about the skill set. He has been batting since the age of seven and has worked hard to improve his skills. I fold my hands. Please give the boy credit. He's playing brilliantly and dominating attacks," he said.

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