Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel scripted history by slamming a half-century off just 13 deliveries during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. This was the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL as the batter looked in devastating form against the LSG bowlers. He equalled the feat achieved by Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a half-century in 13 balls during the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Urvil dominated proceedings against the LSG bowlers and his fiery knock consisted of 2 fours and 7 sixes. KL Rahul has scored an IPL fifty in 14 balls while Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored two half-centuries in 15 balls.

KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd jointly hold the record for the second fastest fifty in IPL history in terms off balls (14). Sent in at No.3, Urvil hammered three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan to get off a flier and went on to clobber 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi's sixth over of the innings, hitting three more maximums and a four.

He went after India pacer Mohammed Shami to hammer the bowler over his head for another huge hit over mid-wicket and completed his fifty with a single to the off-side off his 13th ball in the innings.

The 27-year-old Urvil, who plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has also represented India A, hit all of his sixes down the ground targeting the long-on and midwicket region.

After reaching the milestone, Urvil dedicated his achievement to his father. He took out a piece of paper from his pocket with the line "This is for you Papa" written on it.

(With PTI inputs)

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