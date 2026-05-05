Chennai Super Kings are well and truly very much in the IPL 2026 playoffs race. With their fifth win in 10 matches, CSK have climbed to sixth place in the points table. They are now just three points behind table-toppers Punjab Kings, having played one game more. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are placed seventh with four wins in 10 matches. Sanju Samson bossed the chase with authority, anchoring a modest 156-run target with a fluent 87 not out as Chennai Super Kings outclassed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the IPL on Tuesday.

Samson's knock came off just 52 balls and included seven fours and six sixes, as he batted through the innings to guide CSK to victory in 17.3 overs, giving a significant boost to their net run rate.

Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 155 for seven.

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein set the tone with the new ball, returning tidy figures of 1 for 19, including 14 dot balls.

Reduced to 69 for five in 11 overs, Delhi found some late impetus through Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31 balls) and Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24), who stitched together a crucial 65-run stand off 47 balls to take the innings to a respectable total.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 38, Sameer Rizvi 40 not out; Noor Ahmad 2/22); Chennai Super Kings 159 for 2 in 17.3 overs (Sanju Samson 87 not out, Kartik Sharma 41 not out). CSK won by eight wickets.

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