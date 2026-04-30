Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 game in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli provided RCB with a fiery start, but Jacob Bethell's wicket opened the floodgates and the side could not recover from there. Soon after, Kohli was dismissed, and RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were bundled out for 155 runs. Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for GT, with figures of 3/22.

In the chase, Shubman Gill scored a blazing 43 off 18 balls, effectively taking RCB out of the contest. GT eventually reached home with 25 balls to spare.

The result of the match saw the IPL 2026 points table remain unchanged, with RCB still holding the second position and Gujarat Titans placed fifth.

Jason Holder was immense on the night, taking two wickets and claiming three catches. Gill and Jos Buttler then backed his all-round effort with handy cameos as GT sealed a win over RCB.

Holder's two-wicket burst (2/29) and his sharp catches helped the Titans bowl out defending champions RCB for a modest 155 in 19.2 overs. With Gill, Buttler (39 off 19) and later Rahul Tewatia (27 not out off 17 balls) leading the charge, GT finished on 158 for six in 15.5 overs.

After the early departure of Sai Sudharsan, the Titans' charge to victory was led by Gill's uncharacteristically aggressive knock of 43 off 18 balls.

Taking on the new-ball attack, Gill hammered Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six before going after Josh Hazlewood, tearing into the Australian with three fours and two sixes in a 24-run over as GT raced to 36 without loss in just two overs.

On the other hand, Buttler, who was dropped on 1 by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma off Hazlewood, made RCB pay instantly. He scooped the very next ball cleanly for a six over fine leg and never looked back.

Earlier, returning to the venue where they had lifted the title last season, RCB were cruising at a run rate in excess of 10 with Kohli leading the charge, smashing Kagiso Rabada for 21 runs in his opening over, which included five fours in a row.

However, Gill persisted with his strike bowler, and the call paid off handsomely.

Rabada (1/38) struck back to remove Kohli for a blazing 28 off 13 balls, triggering a collapse as RCB lost wickets in a cluster through the middle phase.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan wrapped up the tail and returned with figures of 3/22.

From a strong position of 71/2 after seven overs, RCB slipped to 96/6 in 10.3 overs, losing Rajat Patidar (19), Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9) and Krunal Pandya (4).

However, RCB stuck to their all-out attacking template despite the slide, a strategy that appeared to deny them an additional 20-30 runs, as they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

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