Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Ishan Kishan received a heated send-off from teammate Zeeshan Ansari during a practice match on Saturday. It happened during the eighth over of the second innings in the match when the 26-year-old leg spinner dismissed the Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter. Kishan looked in good form as he slammed two sixes and two fours on the first four balls against the spinner. However, Zeeshan outfoxed the batter in a full delivery next as Kishan ended up gifting a simple catch to the fielder at deep square leg. The bowler gave an animated send-off to Kishan after the dismissal and gestured him to walk pack by pointing towards the pavillion while Kishan just laughed it off.

Send off to Ishan Kishan



During the intra squad match today, Zeeshan Ansari, a bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was seen giving a send off to his own captain Ishan Kishan after dismissing him.



The team atmosphere doesn't seem to be very good.



pic.twitter.com/3b75QtTh3F — Stubbsy  (@spideypant_) March 21, 2026

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as interim captain for the early part of IPL 2026, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy, while Pat Cummins recovers from his injury.

Cummins has been sidelined with a stress injury on his lower back, which kept him away for a major part of the last Ashes series Down Under as well as the T20 World Cup.

"Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain," the franchise said on social media.

IPL 2016 winners SRH, however, did not specify the number of matches Cummins is set to miss.

Kishan's appointment as SRH's stand-in skipper comes after a successful run across formats.

The left-handed batter played a key role in India's title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in nine matches at 199.37. He averaged 80.25 and struck three half-centuries.

His exploits with the willow also saw Kishan rising to the No.2 spot in the ICC rankings for T20I batters, a list which is led by Abhishek.

Earlier this season, Kishan had captained Jharkhand to their first-ever title in India's premier domestic T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

(With PTI inputs)