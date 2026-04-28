Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars Tim David and Romario Shepherd took part in a street cricket challenge amid the ongoing IPL 2026 season. On being asked to pick a target they could achieve in 15 balls, David expressed confidence that they would chase down 50 runs in the narrow lanes with ease. In a viral video, David can be seen taking strike and hammering the first two deliveries for six over the bowler's head. However, he was completely outfoxed by the bowler on the next delivery, managing a thick edge while trying to defend the ball.

Luckily for him, the wicketkeeper spilled an easy catch, handing David a lifeline.

He managed just two runs off the next three balls, also surviving another caught-behind appeal. With 30 needed off eight, David landed a couple of towering sixes to bring the equation down to 18 off six.

However, in an unexpected twist, David was castled on the 11th ball, leaving Shepherd with four balls to chase 18 runs.

The lanky West Indian, however, didn't disappoint at all, slamming three sixes to seal the challenge for his team on the final delivery.

Tim David x Gully cricket challenge.



Pure Entertainment pic.twitter.com/bFHg04ZcW6 — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, RCB beat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets after a ruthless performance from their new-ball bowlers, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The duo shared seven wickets between them, helping the defending champions register their sixth win in eight matches. Along with Punjab Kings, RCB are favorites from here to secure a top-two spot in the race to the playoffs.

RCB now travel to face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, knowing that a win will further boost their chances of qualifying.

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