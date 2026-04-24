The IPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday was not without drama. While the controversy surrounding MI's use of the concussion substitute rule grabbed the headlines, a heated exchange also took place on the field. The incident occurred between MI batter Tilak Varma and CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton, after the final ball of the 10th over. Overton and Varma exchanged words at one end of the pitch, with both making their displeasure clear with gestures.

Tilak had nudged it towards mid-wicket and wanted to take a second run, but he was sent back by batting partner Suryakumar Yadav. At this moment, Tilak had to swerve past Overton to make his ground, as the English all-rounder was at the non-striker's end to collect the throw.

After this, the two were involved in a heated conversation, but the exact topic of their war of words isn't clear. Suryakumar Yadav also got involved in the conversation, while the on-field umpires also intervened.

WATCH:

However, both players were seen embracing each other during the post-match pleasantries, signalling that all was well between the two despite their earlier confrontation.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: As it happened

India's recent T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson was back to his best with an unbeaten 101 before spinners tightened the noose as Chennai Super Kings crushed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in Mumbai.

Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, second for CSK in four innings, to power Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

In reply, MI collapsed to 104 all out in 19 overs to succumb to their biggest defeat in the IPL.

For CSK, Windies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain grabbed 4/17 in his third match this season, while Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed showed perfect chemistry returning with 2/23 as CSK returned to winning ways after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (35) only managed double-digit scores as MI endured a shocking collapse in front of their home fans at the Wankhede.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss