The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign a day later, taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of their opening match, KKR announced batter Rinku Singh as the vice-captain for the season. Rinku, who will serve as deputy to skipper Ajinkya Rahane, received a warm welcome from Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav upon arriving in Mumbai.

In a video shared on MI's official social media handles, Suryakumar was seen congratulating Rinku and delivering a light-hearted and humorous message on his appointment as KKR's vice-captain. The MI batter even tipped his cap, leaving both players laughing.

Surya Dada ki lajawaab speech! pic.twitter.com/gURSGuWoiy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2026

Interestingly, Suryakumar himself had served as KKR's deputy in 2017, when he played under the leadership of current India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ahead of the 2018 season, KKR released Suryakumar, after which he joined Mumbai Indians and has remained a key part of the franchise ever since.

Speaking about Rinku's elevation, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said that the batter's growth within the setup made him a natural choice for a leadership role.

"I've seen him evolve as a leader over the years. He's someone the team always looks up to, so we wanted to give him a little more responsibility. I feel this is the perfect time, especially after winning the T20 World Cup," Nayar said.

Rinku's rise has been one of the most inspiring stories in IPL history - from being picked up for Rs 80 lakh in 2018 to earning a Rs 13 crore retention ahead of IPL 2025. He shot to prominence after smashing five consecutive sixes in a famous last-over chase, a feat that fast-tracked his India call-up and cemented his reputation as one of the league's most reliable finishers.