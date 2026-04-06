Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a tricky spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. They have lost two of their three games, and their much-famed batting line-up is yet to fire. The latest loss for the former champions came against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. SRH got off to a horrific start as they were reduced to 26/4 in 7.1 overs. Thanks to fifties from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH recovered to score 156/9.

In reply, LSG captain Rishabh Pant scored 68* off 50 balls as they chased down the 157-run target in 19.5 overs. The winning run was scored by Pant as he hit Jaydev Unadkat for a boundary. Interestingly, before the ball could reach the boundary, LSG bowler Avesh Khan, in a moment of celebration, hit the ball back into the ground.

While there were calls on social media that Avesh's act should have resulted in a 'dead ball', replays clearly showed that there was no fielder nearby and it was not a case of obstructing the field.

"But there is chatter that Sunrisers may write to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over this episode and also a couple of other instances," a report on Cricbuzz claimed.

"Sources say the franchise is unhappy with the way Heinrich Klaasen was given out, caught at the boundary line by Phil Salt off Romario Shepherd in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Similarly, they are not too pleased with the way Abhishek Sharma was given out in their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 2. It is understood that concerns have also been raised over Varun Chakravarthy's catch off Blessing Muzarabani at deep square leg."

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