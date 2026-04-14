A day after Sunrisers Hyderabad notched a memorable win over Rajasthan Royals, one of their players has been ruled out of IPL 2026. The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a big blow amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the entire tournament without playing a single match due to injury. The team has announced Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka as Carse's replacement.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Carse has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury," the Indian Premier League said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket to his name. He will join SRH for INR 75 lakh. The Sri Lankan bowler was previously part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL," the statement added.

Madushanka's entry will further bolster the SRH bowling unit, which already includes youngsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, along with experienced pacers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. Designated captain Pat Cummins is likely to join the group on April 17.

Madushanka has not played a match in the IPL so far. He was acquired by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 4.6 crore in 2024 but was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan left-arm pacer is known for his ability to swing the ball early in the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan is leading the side in Cummins' absence. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.576.

SRH defeated table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, courtesy of a brilliant bowling display by debutants Praful and Sakib, who took four wickets each. RR were bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs, losing the match by 57 runs. SRH will next face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

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