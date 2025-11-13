Although regarded as the 'Prince of Kolkata' during his playing days, legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly's post-playing legacy has been built in the national capital thanks to his association with the Delhi Capitals (DC). Presently, Ganguly is the Director of Cricket of JSW Sports, who are co-owners of Delhi Capitals, but is not involved in the day-to-day management of the franchise due to the dual ownership of the franchise. However, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Ganguly has hinted that he could reprise a more in-depth role with DC in the near future.

For the uninitiated, Delhi Capitals are co-owned by JSW Sports and the GMR Group, who run the team in two-year cycles each. Ahead of IPL 2025, Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao were appointed as head coach and director of cricket of the franchises. This led to DC parting ways with long-time head coach Ricky Ponting, while Ganguly took a role in the background.

In the meantime, Ganguly has been actively involved with the Capitals' subsidiary franchises, namely the Women's Premier League (WPL) side and their SA20 outfit Pretoria Capitals.

"It's been a great journey. I've been involved with the Delhi Capitals franchise across teams, including the WPL. Last season, I worked more behind the scenes - building squads, planning auctions, and tracking performances - although I wasn't in the dugout for two years," said Ganguly, speaking on his journey with DC, at an SA20 event.

Ganguly credited Parth Jindal, the founder of JSW Sports, for his deep bond with the franchise.

"When Parth took over the franchise in 2019, I was deeply involved in shaping its direction, and the team performed very well," Ganguly said.

Ganguly dropped a hint at being involved with the IPL team again in a more in-depth manner soon.

"After discussions with Parth, I decided to commit fully for a month (to Pretoria Capitals) - being involved in day-to-day activities, managing wins and losses, and contributing during the auction.

"That's why I'm working full-time with the franchise this year, and this involvement will continue into the upcoming IPL season as well," Ganguly said.

Appointed as Pretoria Capitals head coach ahead of SA20 2026, Ganguly's words hint that his association with the franchise is one to remain. With JSW Sports directly overseeing the IPL side of things of Delhi Capitals from the 2027 season, Ganguly's return to the dugout as head coach of the IPL side cannot be ruled out.