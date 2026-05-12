Placed No. 1 for most of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, Punjab Kings are now fighting to keep hold of the No. 4 spot in the standings. The defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Monday was their fourth consecutive loss of the season, prompting discussions about the team's strategy, especially after Yuzvendra Chahal remained an unused bowler against DC. PBKS later pulled off another bizarre move as they sent the franchise's spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, to the press conference, where he had to justify the no-spinner decision.

After going unbeaten in the first seven games, PBKS have lost four on the trot, with the disastrous run putting their playoff qualification hopes in jeopardy. Chahal, who was named in the team's XI, didn't bowl a single over against Delhi, leaving fans and pundits scratching their heads.

When Bahutule was asked about the all-pace strategy in the match, he said: "Definitely there was a thought (about bowling spinners) during the time-out, but I think the ball was seaming and the conditions were suitable for the fast bowlers. So I think the decision was very spontaneous to continue with the fast bowlers and see how we can get those wickets, which we did early on. But I think one partnership just took it away from us."

When asked if any major changes could be made to the team to revive the remainder of the campaign and finish the league stage on a strong note, Bahutule ruled it out.

"I think the team that has been doing so well, yes, we have lost a few games. We will again reflect on certain areas only. There won't be any major changes, in the sense that everybody has been performing. But we will definitely look into it and see how we can just turn it around for ourselves," he asserted.

READ | Shreyas Iyer Torn Apart For "Foolhardy" Yuzvendra Chahal Snub, Explains Baffling Decision

Bowling And Fielding To Blame

When asked about the reason behind the defeat, the PBKS spin bowling coach echoed captain Shreyas Iyer's words and threw his fielders and bowlers under the bus.

"Definitely we will look into certain phases of our bowling and also the fielding part. Again, today unfortunately we dropped a few catches again at a crucial time, so that was very important. And I think we will reflect, but again, there is no time for us to really brood about it; we must move ahead. At a crucial time, we are dropping catches, which unfortunately is breaking the momentum that we were getting. Because if we had taken two catches, I don't think they would have reached the target; it would have been very difficult for them and we may have won the game by 20 runs," he asserted.

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